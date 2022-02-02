ATP Flight School Opens New Training Center in Pittsburgh During Pilot Shortage

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP Flight School is opening its 70th location at Allegheny County Airport (AGC) in West Mifflin, Pa., just 10 miles from Downtown Pittsburgh, bringing professional airline pilot training to the Pittsburgh region during an unprecedented pilot shortage. Through the Airline Career Pilot Program, aspiring pilots in the area can now fast-track their career to the airlines

ATP's fixed-cost, accelerated program provides students with all the resources and airline connections needed to quickly establish their airline careers and capitalize on the growing shortage of qualified pilots. Students at AGC will train using airline-oriented procedures in ATP's reliable fleet of modern aircraft, including glass cockpit Piper Archers. Twenty-five of these new aircraft will join ATP's existing fleet of 450 aircraft this year.

Partnerships with over 30 airlines and corporate operators provide ATP graduates with pathways to all major airlines, with some offering up to $17,500 in tuition reimbursement and bonus incentives totaling $172,500. Recently, ATP announced new partnerships with Frontier Airlines, Sun Country, and Avelo Airlines, allowing ATP graduates and instructors to advance directly to an Airbus or Boeing First Officer position at 1,500 hours of flight time.

"The airline industry is facing a shortage of pilots, presenting a tremendous opportunity for new pilots to establish a rewarding and lucrative career," said Michael Arnold, director of marketing, ATP Flight School. "We're excited to bring this opportunity to aspiring pilots in Pittsburgh and provide them with the fastest track to becoming an airline pilot."

"We are thrilled to welcome ATP to Allegheny County Airport, which has a 90-year history in the aviation industry," said Traci Clark, Vice President, Corporate and General Aviation for the Allegheny County Airport Authority. "More pilots need to be trained to address the national pilot shortage and having another first-class option like ATP in Western Pennsylvania is key. It's another example of the important role general aviation airports like AGC have in the community and industry."

ATP's airline career solution has been proven by more than 20,000 pilots since 1984, with 930 graduates placed at airlines in just the last 12 months. Airline Career Pilot Program class dates start each Monday at the new Pittsburgh training center. To schedule a tour or introductory training flight, call ATP Admissions at (904) 595-7950.

Media Contact

Michael Arnold

Director of Marketing

ATP Flight School

904-595-7950

pr@atpflightschool.com

