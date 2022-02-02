The Wilderness Technology Alliance to Provide Thousands of Free and Low-Cost Devices to Washington, D.C. Residents

WASHINGTON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wilderness Technology Alliance (WTA) has been selected as part of a 10-city project led by AT&T and Digitunity to provide more than 2,000 refurbished computers and technology support over the next two years to students and families in Washington, D.C.

This project aims to help bridge the digital divide in Washington, D.C., by providing underserved residents with digital resources and skills training needed for online learning success. Many students across the U.S. are affected by the digital divide and struggle to participate1 in online learning opportunities because of unreliable internet access, lack of computers or poor digital literacy skills. This project will help students engage in today's digital learning environment.

The Wilderness Technology Alliance was selected by Digitunity to provide device refurbishment services, digital literacy training and technical support services in Washington, D.C. In just the last 90 days, 316 families in the greater Washington area benefited from receiving a donated computer from The Wilderness Technology Alliance through this project.

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, our community partner Byte Back Inc., will provide 100 computers from WTA to their scholars and alumni. The distribution will be launched with a press event at Byte Back's Washington D.C. headquarters at 899 N. Capitol St. NE, Washington, DC, 20002 at 10 am ET.

"We are proud to be working with AT&T and Digitunity to help tackle the digital divide head-on in Washington," said Lou August, executive director, The Wilderness Technology Alliance. "Through our collaboration we will provide much needed computers and hands-on digital training to help make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable in our community. Byte Back is a valuable long-term partner of the WTA, providing much of the digital literacy training to go along with the computers we provide."

This project is part of AT&T's $2 billion commitment to help bridge the digital divide from 2021 to 2024 through efforts that promote broadband affordability, accessibility and safe adoption. Digitunity will create alliances among device refurbishing organizations, local nonprofits and businesses to acquire previously used computers that will be refurbished into like-new devices and distributed to underserved students affected by the digital divide.

Byte Back's CEO Joe Paul mentions that, "We are excited to provide these incredible families with these great computers. Byte Back believes everyone deserves the right to fully participate in the digital world. Everyone, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, should have the necessary tools, resources, and training to gain full access to the internet. This is a small step toward solving a major problem and we are glad to help."

"Our commitment to narrowing the digital divide includes ensuring that learners have both the connectivity and devices critical to success," said LaTara Harris, regional director, AT&T External Affairs. "Through our work with Digitunity, The WTA, and Byte Back, we will be able to help thousands of underserved students and their families in Washington, D.C. get access to free computers and training resources that are vital for online learning success."

"Device ownership is foundational to digital equity, and technology reuse is a direct and logical answer to the pervasive challenge of the technology gap," stated Karisa Tashjian, director of programs, Digitunity. "Nonprofit technology refurbishers are critical players in their communities for providing people-centered, integrated service delivery systems that equip students and their families with the digital tools and support they need, both today and in the future."

For more information on how local nonprofits, businesses, and community leaders can get involved, please contact Karisa Tashjian, Director of Programs, https://links.digitunity.org/10-city-contact-us.

1 Common Sense Media

About The Wilderness Technology Alliance

The Wilderness Technology Alliance provides leadership and technology skills training together with work-based learning that leads to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the technology sector in a self-sustaining way. The Wilderness Technology Alliance is an anchor member of Tech Together DC and Connected DMV, the region's premier digital equity coalitions. To learn more, please visit wildtech.org.

About Digitunity

Digitunity, a national nonprofit organization, connects corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations serving people in need across North America. With a proven body of work spanning over 37 years and a national network of member organizations, Digitunity is working to ensure all barriers that limit equitable opportunity to participate in our digitally connected society are removed. Learn more at https://www.digitunity.org or contact Karisa Tashjian at https://links.digitunity.org/10-city-contact-us.

About Byte Back

Since 1997, Byte Back has served thousands of adults by helping graduates gain valuable tech skills, launch successful careers, and become part of the growing digital economy. Closing the digital divide through tech training gives people hope and opens doors to living-wage jobs. To learn more, please visit https://byteback.org

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We're committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. As part of our company-wide $2 billion commitment from 2021-2024 to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity, technology, digital literacy, and education solutions to help today's learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we've committed more than $600 million to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.

