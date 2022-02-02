The Global Electronics Design Engineering Community to Gather in San Jose, California in June, Registration Now Open for Questex’s Sensors Converge 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge, where design innovation meets tech innovation, today opens registration for the 37th annual event that will take place June 27-29th in San Jose, California at the McEnery Convention Center. Sensors Converge is the only in-person event covering the biggest design engineering trends and the only event where the building blocks of IoT converge – sensors, processing, and connectivity. Register here.



The event will offer a three-day educational experience comprised of technical sessions and tutorials conducted by subject matter experts and speakers with real-world, practical experience. Featuring engineers sharing real stories and technology applications, the program will cover tracks including: 5G, Aerospace Tech, AgTech, Energy Harvesting & Power Management, Industrial & Environmental Sensing, Intelligent Sensing (MEMS, Smart Sensors, AI/ML, Sensor Fusion), Interoperability & Standards, IoT & Wireless, Instrumentation, Smart Buildings & Cities, and Test & Measurement.

In addition, more than 200 exhibitors will participate at Sensors Converge including ams OSRAM, Analog Devices, Bosch Sensortec, Digi-Key Electronics, Fujitsu Components America, Inc., Hamamatsu, Harwin, Microchip Technology, Inc., Mouser Electronics, Parker LORD Microstrain, PowerFilm, Renishaw, Rohde & Schwarz, Schott North America, Sensirion, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, and more.

Sensors Converge will be co-located with three events:

The Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference focuses on the development of embedded systems and the building blocks of IoT. The event will take place June 27-29 offering a three-day program as well as more than 65 exhibitors on a shared Expo Floor with Sensors Converge.

focuses on the development of embedded systems and the building blocks of IoT. The event will take place June 27-29 offering a three-day program as well as more than 65 exhibitors on a shared Expo Floor with Sensors Converge. The Autonomous Technologies Conference is focused on the next generation of technology in autonomous vehicles. The event takes place June 27-28 and will bring an AutoTech Zone to the Sensors Converge Expo Floor.

is focused on the next generation of technology in autonomous vehicles. The event takes place June 27-28 and will bring an AutoTech Zone to the Sensors Converge Expo Floor. The Medical Technologies Design Conference is a one-day conference program that drives tech development and fosters design innovation in medical and healthcare applications. The program will take place on June 28 and will bring a MedTech Zone to the Sensors Converge Expo Floor.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Electronics, Sensors Converge said, “It was exhilarating to be back in person in 2021 and we are looking forward to bringing the entire community together again in June to learn about the new trends and technologies in the industry. Now with three co-located events we will truly offer attendees a glimpse of the future as we feature the building blocks of IoT converge – sensors, processing, and connectivity.”

Here’s what Sensors Converge participants had to say about the event:

“This is the place to learn all about sensor technology and this is a place where you’re going to learn all about the trends and how sensors are evolving and becoming more and more powerful every day,” said Will Tu, Senior Director Automotive Business Unit, Xilinx.





“I’m excited to be at Sensors Converge to share real stories on how sensors have impacted people’s lives for the better to help them reverse chronic disease,” said David DiPaola, Founder and CEO, Sensibly.





“I was looking for sensors for healthcare and I found some very good insights in the talks and demos,” said Sahil Choudhary, Senior Director – Product, FitTrack.





“The most important reason in exhibiting is to be a part of the community. There was never a question that we wouldn’t be a part of Sensors Converge,” said Kurt Hochrein, Director - Sales & Marketing, Dexter Research Center.



About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge, formally known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 37 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, Autonomous Technologies Conference, Medical Technologies Design Conference, Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics, Fierce Sensors, Fierce AutoTech, and Fierce EmbeddedTech, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com.

