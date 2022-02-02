Lactoferrin Market Size to Reach $395.75 million by 2030 - Latest Developments in Nutrition and Health Sector, New Product Launch, Expansion Plans and Future Outlook: The Brainy Insights

Dallas, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global lactoferrin market is expected to grow from USD 142.47 million in 2020 to USD 395.75 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Lactoferrin has antibacterial, antifungal, iron binding/transferring, antiviral, anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties. These functional abilities of the lactoferrin depends upon the structure of the multifunctional protein. Lactoferrin is generally extracted from bovine milk and consequently added and mixed into various commercial food products for instance in cosmetics, infant formula, toothpaste and nutritional supplements. This multifunctional protein is sensitive to denaturation made by some physicochemical stresses and temperature. Hence, the extraction, process of the lactoferrin coupled with the processing parameters for the lactoferrin containing food products should be improved and optimized in order to avoid denaturation. Lactoferrin is one of the important components of the immune system. The protien’s antibacterial and antifungal characteristics mainly acts defense mechanism in the body. Due to this, lactoferrin offers antibacterial and antifungal ability to human infants.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12511

Lactoferrin (formerly known as lactotransferrin) is a glycoprotein, and categorized as a part of transferrin family. Lactoferrin possesses the ability of transferring and binding Ferric (Fe3+) ions. This multifunctional protein have numerous health benefits regarding anti-bacterial, antiparasitic, anti-fungal, anti-viral, and anti-tumor characteristics. Lactoferrin helps in bone growth, stimulates the retrieval of immune system functions and protects the intestinal epithelium in the body. This multifunctional protien also helps in optimizing the health and mental condition Alzheimer’s disease patients. Thus, the rising adoption of lactoferrin in developing countries dominated escalate the market growth and development in the market. The rising incidences of the bacterial infections is the primary factor for stimulating the market growth and development. Many human infections are caused by either viruses or bacteria. The increasing cases of acne dominated increase the demand for the lactoferrin. Acne, also known as acne vulgaris, is a long-term skin disease which happens when the oil from the dead skin follicles block hair follicles. Acne is caused by a bacterium known as P.acnes. Thus, lactoferrin is used to treat bacteria related diseases.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/lactoferrin-market-12511

Key players operating in the global lactoferrin market Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd, Synlait Milk Ltd, Royal FrieslandCampina, Merck KGaA, Ingredia SA, Glanbia PLC, Freedom Foods Group Ltd, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Farbest Brands, Bega Cheese Limited among others. To enhance their market position in the global Lactoferrin market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

• In May 2018, Bega Bionutrients announced the launch of the Inferrin which is a type of a microencapsulated lactoferrin. The microencapsulation has the ability to provide the benefits of lactoferrin so that they can protect it from degradation in stomach. This new Inferrin is designed so that they increase the applications of lactoferrin related food and dietary supplements.

• In March 2016, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company announced the launch of their new product line Enfinitas so that they can enhance the nourishment in the children worldwide. To provide the children with functional and structural benefits they get from breast milk, Enfinitas consist of Lactoferrin and Milk Fat Globule Membrane. This launch will help the company to strengthen their position in the market.

To purchase research report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12511/single

The human milk segment is the market with around 62% in 2020.

The source segment is divided into human milk and cow’s milk. The human milk segment dominated to dominate the market with around 62% in 2020. The segmental growth is attributed because large amount of lactoferrin is found in human milk, just after the baby is born known as colostrum. Colostrum holds high levels of lactoferrin, about seven times the amount found in breast milk that is produced in due course of time.

The iron absorption segment dominated the market with a market share around 28% in 2020

The function segment includes iron absorption, antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, immune cell stimulation, and intestinal flora protection. The iron absorption segment dominated the market with a market share around 28% in 2020. The segment growth is attributed because lactoferrin is usually used to treat anemia disorder. Anemia occurs because of iron deficiency in haemoglobin. Anemia affects around 30% of the global population. Thus, this primary factor stimulated the segmental growth.

The infant formula segment dominated have the highest growth during the forecast period

By application, the market is segmented into infant formula, food & beverages, animal feed, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and sports & functional food. The infant formula segment dominated have the highest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is mainly attributed owing to binding property of Ferric ions associated with the lactoferrin. Also, lactoferrin possesses antibacterial and antifungal attributes which acts as an important agent for immunity in babies and infants.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Lactoferrin Market

• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Any query or customization before buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12511

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the lactoferrin market with around 32% share of the market revenue in 2020. The regional growth is attributed because of the rise in demand for lactoferrin in the developing and emerging countries in the present scenario. The key organizations engaged in production and manufacturing of lactoferrin are gradually expanding their base in Asia Pacific region because of the presence of the large consumer base coupled with the rising popularity of the health consciousness amongst the population in and across the region. North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising incidences of the bacteria related diseases and disorders.

About the report:

The global lactoferrin market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com