Notified Expands Strategic Partnership with Nasdaq to Simplify ESG Data Management and Reporting for Customers

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today its Notified business segment has expanded its strategic partnership with Nasdaq to offer Nasdaq OneReport to customers. The partnership gives Notified customers the ability to manage and report on Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) efforts by simplifying the gathering, tracking, managing, approving, and disclosing of ESG data.



“Our customers understand how critical ESG is to their business – it’s important to every corporate stakeholder, from investors to employees,” said Ben Chodor, president of Notified. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Nasdaq to enable Notified customers to report on their ESG efforts – removing complexity and driving efficiency. This is another strong step in our mission to deliver the most trusted, simple-to-use, and fully integrated communications software.”

Nasdaq OneReport gives companies more control over their ESG data management reporting process. The platform integrates ESG information and simplifies the reporting process by leveraging data for different uses and audiences. Nasdaq OneReport addresses the complex series of ESG frameworks by offering an easy and efficient tool for managing data internally, and in turn, connects companies to the industry’s leading ESG raters.

“ESG scrutiny has heightened for both public and private companies – and sustainability will remain a top priority for investors in 2022 and beyond,” said Randall Hopkins, Vice President and Head of Nasdaq OneReport. “We’re excited to expand our long-time partnership with Notified. Nasdaq OneReport will provide important benefits to Notified customers, whether they’re getting started on ESG disclosure or focused on optimizing the process and improving transparency to accelerate their ESG impact.”

Notified is the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations and investor relations to drive meaningful insights and outcomes. To learn more about Nasdaq OneReport, visit: www.nasdaq.com/solutions/sustainability-reporting.

