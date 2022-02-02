SNM Global Acquires OPEL Energy

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNM Global Holdings (OTC Pink: SNMN) is excited to announce the 100% acquisition of OPEL Energy, a revenue producing Texas based company in the lucrative water cleaning energy sector.

" Although we concentrate our business in the media sector, the chance to bring OPEL Energy into the portfolio of SNM Global was too good to pass up. We feel this addition will add to share value and enhance our goals of reaching a higher exchange in the near future and add tremendous valuation to our company," states SNM Global CEO Troy Lowman.

OPEL management added a statement: "We are excited to join SNM Global in the next phase of the expansion of our company. With our existing assets and continuing revenue capabilities and SNM Global's attractive share structure and capital raising potential we feel this is the perfect fit for us."

About SNM Global Holdings:

SNM Global Holdings is a media/entertainment holding company with diversified holdings in other sectors.

