Welcome Progress in First 100 Days – But Much Work To Do in Next 100 Weeks

Bruske: Government and parliament must roll up their sleeves and get down to work

OTTAWA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we mark the first 100 days of this government tomorrow, Canada’s unions welcome progress made on a number of important issues. But with families reeling from rising prices and the pandemic still running through our communities, too many people are being left without help when they need it most.

“We saw the parties work together to make welcome progress over the past 100 days, including passing bills to ban conversion therapy; establish 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers and protect health care workers from harassment,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress.

“Now we are asking the government and parliament over the next 100 weeks to deliver on stronger and more comprehensive public health care, permanent improvements to EI, help for families struggling with rising prices, and action on fighting climate change, including Just Transition legislation and investments in public transit, clean energy and green manufacturing.”

Bruske also pointed to the government’s promise to bring together the provinces and territories behind a national plan to legislate paid sick leave across the country and the need to better help workers affected by the Omicron wave.

“Despite the pandemic raging now for almost two years, workers are still fighting for the right to stay home when they’re sick and emergency support for when they can’t work. That’s just wrong,” said Bruske. “Every worker, in every province and territory, must have access to critical paid sick leave and emergency help when they’re forced out of work. This is vital for keeping our families and communities safe.”

Bruske added that all political parties have a responsibility to put workers and their families at the centre of Parliament’s work.

“Too often we are seeing heightened political rhetoric when people are looking for their elected representatives to just roll up their sleeves and get down to work for them,” concluded Bruske. “Canada’s unions will continue to actively engage MPs on behalf of millions of working families in this country looking for real progress on the issues that matter.”

