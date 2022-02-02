TELUS brings Canada’s fastest Internet speeds to Edmonton

English French

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS launched PureFibre X in Edmonton, a groundbreaking new tier of home Internet with symmetrical upload and download speeds of 2.5 Gbps. These speeds are the fastest in Canada among all major providers1 and mark a substantial leap in the next generation of Internet technology. Only TELUS has the power of a 100 per cent fibre-to-the-home network, which enables us to seamlessly increase bandwidth and capacity to deliver these unparalleled speeds to all PureFibre customers. Our PureFibre X Internet plan also includes next-generation Wi-Fi 6, the fastest home Wi-Fi available anywhere in Western Canada. By combining Wi-Fi 6 technology with PureFibre X, households will experience faster Internet speeds on more devices so everyone can simultaneously game, surf the web, make video calls, work or learn from home, and stream in 4k.



“We are proud to be the first major Internet provider in Canada to deliver this powerful connectivity to our customers’ homes, particularly at a time when our customers need to learn, work, or operate their businesses from home,” said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President of Home Solutions and Customer Excellence. “TELUS PureFibre X gives entrepreneurs, start-ups, home-based businesses, students and workers access to the fastest Internet speeds available anywhere in Canada from a major provider. We look forward to connecting our fellow Edmontonians to PureFibre X and supporting the community as it continues to navigate the pandemic, and attracts new industries and innovators to drive economic growth in Alberta.”

In 2021, TELUS was named the fastest Internet service provider (ISP) in Canada by New York-based PCMag for the second consecutive year2. TELUS PureFibre was ready to withstand the additional demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, and supported more than two million Albertans as they adapted to new ways of living. Additionally, TELUS PureFibre was recognized for having the fastest game download speeds in Canada by Steam3. TELUS’ superior wireless network speed, strength, and reliability has also been recognized by two industry-leading experts, including being named the fastest mobile provider in Canada for the ninth consecutive time by Seattle-based Ookla®4 and earning the title of Canada’s fastest mobile network in London-based Opensignal’s 2021 Mobile Network Experience Report (Canada)5.

A 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-home network means that every part of the TELUS PureFibre network is built with state-of-the-art fibre optics, right up to the connection point at the home or business, ensuring customers have the fastest most capable network available. With the only true all fibre network in Western Canada, TELUS delivers the best network performance available anywhere in the world, including the fastest upload and download speeds. This infrastructure is critical for enabling TELUS PureFibre X, which now allows Edmontonian residents on the PureFibre network access to the fastest Internet speeds in Canada, and the fastest Wi-Fi speeds in Western Canada with Wi-Fi 6. In another technological advancement, PureFibre X unlocks the future potential for connected homes and gives immersive technologies, such as augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR), the capability to reach its full potential.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested $51 billion across Alberta, and we announced last year that we will invest an additional $14.5 billion in infrastructure and operations across Alberta through 2024 to further support the province throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery. These investments will create important and tangible social outcomes for all Albertans.



For more information about PureFibre X 2.5 Gigabit Internet, visit telus.com/purefibrex .

