Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market Size Will Touch USD 11,652 Million Mark by 2027, at a 4.56% CAGR: Study by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market- By Age Group (Children, Adults & Elderly), By Indication (Complicated, Uncomplicated, Recurrent, Catheter-related), By Distribution Network (E-commerce, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), By Drug Group (Azoles and Amphotericin B, Cephalosporin, Quinolones, Nitrofurans, Penicillin & Combinations, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021-2027” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 8,935 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 11,652 million by 2027, at a Compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of around 4.56% between 2021 and 2027.”

The research includes a global and regional forecast and analysis of the urinary tract infection therapeutics market. It also provides a comprehensive analysis, market growth & forecast, trends, potential drivers, and constraints. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the urinary tract infection therapeutics market from 2021 to 2027.

What is Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics? How big is the Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

Urinary tract infections, also commonly known as UTIs, are caused by microbes. These microbes are generally bacteria. However, viral and fungal infections can also cause UTIs. The majority of the UTIs affect the urethra and bladder, although these may occur anywhere in the urinary tract, i.e., kidneys, uterus, bladder, and urethra.

The UTIs affecting the upper tract, i.e., uterus and kidneys, occur rarely but can be extremely serious in nature in comparison to the lower tract UTIs. Generally, different UTIs call for a different method of treatment, which is based on the infection cause. Thus, doctors and physicians prescribe drugs depending on the organism type responsible for the specific UTI.

Industry Major Market Players

Achaogen

Allergen

Aquinox

AstraZeneca

Almirall

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla

C.H. Boehringer Sohn

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Janssen Global Services LLC

Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lupin Ltd.

MediciNova

MerLion Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co.Inc

Novo Nordisk

Novartis

Pfizer

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Shionogi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Urigen

Zavante Therapeutics

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Age Group, by Indication, by Distribution Network, by Drug Group, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market: Growth Dynamics

Industry Drivers:

Rising UTI incidences majorly driving the urinary tract infection therapeutics market

The globally increasing incidence of urinary tract infections among men is driving the urinary tract infection therapeutics market. Women are more prone to UTIs than men due to their shorter urethras. E. Coli bacterium is the most bacteria type that causes UTIs. The UTI-causing microbes enter the urethra and travel up the bladder and kidneys, which can have adverse effects on the individual’s health.

In addition, the urinary tract infection therapeutics market is also fuelled by the escalating population of the elderly across the world, particularly above the age of 60. Since the geriatric population is more prone to diabetes, they are at a much higher risk of suffering from urinary tract infections. Hospital-acquired infections are common among senior citizens.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 8,935 Million Projected Market Size in 2027 USD 11,652 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.56% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2027 Key Market Players Achaogen, Allergen, Aquinox, AstraZeneca, Almirall, S.A, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla, C.H. Boehringer Sohn, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Ltd., MediciNova, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Pfizer, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Shionogi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Urigen, Zavante Therapeutics, and Others Key Segment By Age Group, By Indication, By Distribution Network, By Drug Group, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The candle market is segmented based on age group, indication, distribution network, drug group, and region:

As per age group, the urinary tract infection therapeutics market is segmented into Children, Adults & Elderly. On the basis of indication, the market is segregated into Complicated, Uncomplicated, Recurrent, and Catheter-related. Further, the market is divided on the basis of distribution networks such as E-commerce, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies. On the basis of drug group the market is divided into Azoles and Amphotericin B, Cephalosporin, Quinolones, Nitrofurans, Penicillin & Combinations, and Others.

Uncomplicated UTI is projected to dominate the indication segment

The uncomplicated UTI segment was worth USD 5,092 million in 2017. Uncomplicated UTIs are the most common type of UTIs affecting the global population currently. Mostly, antibiotics are recommended to treat these UTIs. The uncomplicated UTI segment is likely to dominate the market for urinary tract infection therapeutics in the year ahead, owing to the increasing hospital-acquired infections, precisely catheter-associated UTIs.

Hospital pharmacies are the largest market segment

The hospital pharmacies segment is the segment of the urinary tract infection therapeutics. It generated revenue worth USD 5,323 million in 2017 and is projected to grow rapidly in the years ahead. Additionally, the retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to register decent CAGR globally in the future.

Regional Dominance:

Diagnostic and innovative treatments will boost growth in North America for the urinary tract infection therapeutics market. In addition, the United States and Canada will make the most investments in UTI treatments. UTI medications are effective in treating serious bacterial infections in the urinary system.

Asia Pacific to record the highest CAGR in the years ahead

Improving healthcare facilities, rising awareness about UTIs and their various treatment options, and increasing government initiatives for healthcare spending will propel the urinary tract infection therapeutics market in the Asia Pacific to record the highest CAGR globally. In 2018, the Asia Pacific market for urinary tract infection therapeutics was worth USD 1,972 million.

Browse the full “Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market- By Age Group (Children, Adults & Elderly), By Indication (Complicated, Uncomplicated, Recurrent, Catheter-related), By Distribution Network (E-commerce, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), By Drug Group (Azoles and Amphotericin B, Cephalosporin, Quinolones, Nitrofurans, Penicillin & Combinations, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021-2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/urinary-tract-infection-therapeutics-market

This report segments the urinary tract infection therapeutics market as follows:

On the basis of Age Group, the market is segmented into:

Children

Adults

Elderly

On the basis of Indication, the market is segmented into:

Complicated

Uncomplicated

Recurrent

Catheter-related

On the basis of Distribution Network, the market is segmented into:

E-Commerce

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

On the basis of Drug Group, the market is segmented into:

Azoles and Amphotericin B

Cephalosporin

Quinolones

Nitrofurans

Penicillin and Combinations

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the study, the urinary tract infection therapeutics market is expected to reach a CAGR of around 4.56% between 2021 and 2027.

between 2021 and 2027. The urinary tract infection therapeutics market was valued at around USD 8,935 million in 2020 and will hit a value of around USD 11,652 million by 2027 .

and will hit a value of around . Uncomplicated UTI is anticipated to dominate the indication segment.

is anticipated to dominate the indication segment. Hospital pharmacies are supposed to be the largest market segment on the basis of the Distribution Network segment.

are supposed to be the largest market segment on the basis of the Distribution Network segment. By region, the Asia Pacific region to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast timeframe.

