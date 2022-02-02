Global Mandarin Market 2022: Turkey and China to Increase Exports - IndexBox

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mandarin and clementine production is forecast to rise by 2.8% y/y to 39M tonnes, thanks primarily to expected favourable weather and higher area and yields in China, Turkey, Morocco, a market research report published by IndexBox reveals. Exports from these countries are projected to accelerate, driven by sharping demand from the EU and the U.S., where production is set to drop due to adverse weather conditions.



Turkey, one of the leading mandarin exporters worldwide, is to expand its supplies abroad by 11% y/y to 1M tonnes this year, while China’s exports will increase by 5% y/y to over 900K tonnes. In 2022, mandarin production in Turkey and China is forecast to grow by 9% y/y to 1.8M tonnes and 12% y/y to 28M tonnes, respectively. Exports from Morocco are to pick up 8% y/y to 500K tonnes, with Russia comprising over 30% of the total shipments and thus remaining the leading buyer for Moroccan mandarins.

Global Mandarin Exports by Country

In 2020, the volume of tangerines, mandarins, clementines, satsumas exported worldwide amounted to 5.5M tonnes, increasing by 4.8% against 2019. In value terms, mandarin and clementine exports soared to $5.8B.

Spain (1.3M tonnes), distantly followed by Turkey (872K tonnes), China (714K tonnes), Pakistan (463K tonnes), Morocco (450K tonnes) and South Africa (389K tonnes) were the largest exporters of tangerines, mandarins, clementines, satsumas, together making up 77% of total supplies. Peru (215K tonnes), Chile (182K tonnes), Israel (124K tonnes), Greece (117K tonnes) and the Netherlands (103K tonnes) took a relatively small share of total exports.

In value terms, Spain ($1.6B), China ($1.2B) and Turkey ($444M) comprised 56% of global supplies. Morocco, South Africa, Peru, Chile, Pakistan, the Netherlands, Israel and Greece lagged somewhat behind, accounting for a further 32%.

