Heart Month: The Montreal Heart Institute Foundation Launches an Awareness Campaign to Promote the Importance of Research in the Fight Against Cardiovascular Disease

MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is Heart Month, a time to bring attention to the importance of cardiovascular health. The Montreal Heart Institute Foundation (MHIF) is launching a vast awareness campaign about the importance of research in the fight against cardiovascular disease. Through a fundraising campaign, the publication of its second magazine and interviews with various experts, the Foundation will invite the public to support the Montreal Heart Institute’s (MHI) promising projects to overcome the world’s leading cause of death.



Cardiovascular disease is a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels. Here are some key facts.

The main risk factor is hypertension, which alone is responsible for 20% of deaths worldwide. i

Hypertension onset before age 45 doubles the risk of cardiovascular disease and premature mortality. ii

In Canada, cardiovascular disease affects approximately 2.4 million adults. iii

Every year, 70,000 Canadians suffer a heart attack. iv

More than 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by adopting five healthy lifestyle habits: stop smoking, maintain healthy body weight, moderate alcohol consumption, regular physical activity, and a healthy diet.v



Research, Crucial to Saving Sensitive Hearts

For 45 years, the MHIF community has been strongly committed to a common goal: protecting sensitive hearts. Every year, research brings us closer to this important goal. The generosity of the Foundation’s donors is one of the reasons why the MHI Research Centre has one of the highest average funding levels per researcher in Canada. Such invaluable support makes it possible to innovate by designing future medicine. This will transform cardiovascular disease, particularly through improved management and patient care. In fact, in the next ten years, research could reduce incidents of cardiovascular disease by 50%.

It is for patients like Philippe Marcotte that medical research takes its full meaning. Victim of a heart attack at only 38 years old, he underwent a triple bypass. This surgical procedure consists of restoring normal blood circulation by bypassing the blocked arteries with other blood vessels. Following this intervention, his medical exams will reveal that he has heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a form of hereditary cholesterol that has caused him to suffer numerous silent heart attacks since his late twenties. After trying a first medication that was not effective in reducing his cholesterol level, he decided to take part in a clinical study at the MHI Research Center to test repatha. Thanks to this medication, which he still takes today, his cholesterol level fell below the risk threshold for heart attack and he enjoys a good quality of life.

To know more about supporting the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation: https://fondationicm.org/en/how-to-donate/



Prevention, a Key Ally

Prevention is the best way to reduce cardiovascular disease risk. For Heart Month, the MHI’s experts have teamed up with nutritionist Isabelle Huot to present two interviews that will be broadcast live on the MHI and Isabelle Huot’s Facebook pages.

February 2 at 12:15 p.m.: Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease

With Dr. Martin Juneau, Director of Prevention at the MHI

With Dr. Martin Juneau, Director of Prevention at the MHI February 9 at 12:15 p.m.: The Benefits of Nature on Cardiovascular Health

With Dr. Louis Bherer, Neuropsychologist at the MHI

“A healthy diet plays a significant role in both primary and secondary prevention and the Mediterranean diet has largely proven its benefits in the prevention of cardiovascular disease,” says Isabelle Huot, doctor of nutrition. “I invite all Quebecers to reduce their meat consumption to leave more room for vegetables proteins and fish. A movement that is already underway that can only bring benefits on the health.”

The doctor of nutrition also maintains that particular attention should be paid to fruits and vegetables. Today, one in two people does not meet the recommended minimum of 5 servings whiles studies show more benefits with a consumption of 7 to 10 servings a day. Other tips from the nutrition expert include the consumption of whole grains, nuts and seeds which should occupy more space in our menus. Learn more about healthy eating and heart health: isabellehuot.com

About the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

Created in 1977, the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation raises and manages funds to support the Institute’s innovative and priority projects and fight cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the world. Its philanthropic events and donors’ contributions have enabled this leader in cardiovascular health to become the largest cardiac research centre in the country. Over the years, the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation has raised more than $336 million in donations. Its 27,235 donors have made it possible to make important discoveries and support the Institute’s specialists, professionals, and researchers to provide state-of-the-art care to tens of thousands of patients in Quebec. fondationicm.org

About the Montreal Heart Institute

Founded in 1954, the Montreal Heart Institute constantly strives for the highest standards of excellence in the cardiovascular field through its leadership in clinical and fundamental research, ultra-specialized care, professional training, and prevention. It is home to Canada’s largest cardiology research centre, cardiovascular prevention centre, and cardiovascular genetics centre. The Institute is affiliated with the Université de Montréal and has more than 2,000 employees, including 245 physicians and more than 85 researchers. icm-mhi.org

Media Relations:

Camille Gagné-Turbide

Brief Communication

514 755-5354

camille@briefcom.ca

References

i https://observatoireprevention.org/2020/10/26/limportance-de-bien-controler-sa-pression-arterielle/

ii Idem i

iii https://www.canada.ca/fr/sante-canada/nouvelles/2017/02/mois_du_coeur.html

iv https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1346703/infarctus-dommages-avc-souris

v https://observatoireprevention.org/2020/05/28/pour-prevenir-les-maladies-cardiovasculaires-les-medicaments-ne-devraient-pas-etre-des-substituts-a-une-amelioration-des-habitudes-de-vie/