Date 2 February 2022

The board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank

Meeting today, the shareholders’ committee of Ringkjøbing Landbobank elected Anne Kaptain as a new member of the board of directors with effect immediately after the annual general meeting on 2 March 2022.

Anne Kaptain was born in 1980, lives in Sæby and has a background as an attorney-at-law. She works as chief legal & HR officer of BMS Heavy Cranes and is also a member (deputy chair) of the board of directors of Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S.





