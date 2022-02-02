Benevis Celebrates Black History Month by Saluting Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the Superb Dental Professionals They Train

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis is celebrating Black History Month by saluting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the superb dentists, hygienists and other professionals they have launched into rewarding dental careers, including at Benevis.

Benevis has a strong record of recruiting and hiring Black general and specialist dentists. While about four percent of dentists in the United States identify as Black, more than 21 percent of the dentists in practices supported by Benevis identify as Black. In large part, this reflects the close ties the company has cultivated with HBCUs over many years in its quest to recruit highly qualified dentists to its practices. Leading the way are Howard University and Meharry Medical College, with 18 and 17 graduates working at Benevis, respectively.

“HBCUs are important and integral. We can’t afford to lose them,” said Howard University graduate and Benevis Orthodontist Dr. Chelesa Phillips. “They are the ones who are pumping out our Black dentists, doctors, and professionals. Those networks and cultures are strong and important.”

“Building relationships with HBCUs is embedded in Benevis’ DNA,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, Chief Clinical Officer at Benevis. “We have been recruiting from these fine institutions for years and plan to continue doing so based on the caliber of the dentists they train.”

Over the years, Benevis has supported a number of initiatives directly benefiting the education of Black students, including scholarships and sponsorship of a Meharry School of Dentistry mission trip to Jamaica, where students and faculty members provided dental care and education to 1,000 patients. Benevis has also donated thousands of dollars for scholarships over the years. In particular, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s General Education Scholarship Fund.

About Benevis

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support services company focused on improving access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices. Benevis affiliates with top dentists throughout the country by providing support services that help dentists better manage and grow their practices. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit benevis.com.