CYIOS CORP PLEASED TO PROVIDE UPDATES ON CURRENT PROJECTS, HELIO CYPTO EXCHANGE PLATFORM AND RANDOMBLY NFT MARKETPLACE

Boca Raton, Florida, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYIOS Corp (OTC PINK: CYIO), a publicly traded holding company with subsidiary business focused on crypto-lending, crypto-trading and NFT’s is pleased to provide the following business updates on its new Cyrpto exchange, its recent acquisition of Randombly- NFT marketplace and preparations for an April launch of NFT collectables with a franchise of never before released assets and IP from the world of Super Hero Entertainment in partnership with one of the most notable and recognized names in the industry.

Mr. John O’Shea, Chairman of Cyios Corp commented, “The Company has completed final beta stage testing of the Helio Cyrpto Exchange, with anticipated launch this month. The Exchange will initially be available for non-US residents, followed by certain US States expected to come online in March. A full list of States and more specific timing will be made available as we get closer to US launch. The platform will offer 55+ cryptocurrencies and more than 19 Fiat Currencies GLOBALLY. Simple and effective user experience with multi language support. The Exchange will offer trades in a wide variety of cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, LINK, DOT, UNI, XRP and more, as well as offer stablecoin and fiat pairs for compliant, safe, and truly borderless trading across AUD, USD, EUR, JPY, BTC, ETH, USDT, BRZ, TRYB, and more.

Mr. O’Shea continued, “Shortly after our Helio Crypto exchange launches, we anticipate the launch of our recent acquisition, Randombly NFT marketplace Beta testing on the platform is now complete, with security audits finished. The Randombly platform offers unique features and the ability to mint a wide range of digital art and collectibles into NFT’s, including images, audio, 3D art, videos, crates, bundles and more. Utilizing Ethereum and the ERC-721 Non-Fungible and ERC1155 Multi-Fungible Token Standard smart contracts, Randombly enables artists, investors, collectors and publishers to mint, auction, and house their digital art, all in one place. On the roadmap after initial launch is to provide functionality and the ability to use the platform for transacting real estate NFT’s.

Finally, the company is preparing to release some highly valuable, never before released assets and IP from the world of Super Hero Entertainment in partnership with one of the most notable and recognized names in the industry. The partnership includes minting individual characters, along with IP rights for future commercial use, and a P2E NFT game based on the franchise characters. The company is busy interviewing, and looking to bring on board for the project, a global reach marketing and PR firm that specializes in NFT community development and social media engagement including management of twitter, discord, telegram as well as working with various social media influencers that are well known in the NFT space. A new website dedicated for this upcoming NFT launch is anticipated to go live within the next couple weeks. The website will provide relevant details on this project including the NFT artist and co-creator, the rich history and backstory of how this Super Hero came to be and the people involved with its creation, the background of our well-respected industry partners and details of the NFT drop, whitelist opportunities and more. We look forward to posting additional information shortly and to provide ongoing updates about this NFT project,” concluded Mr. O’Shea.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Public and Investor Relations: admin@cyioscorporation.com

Investors are encouraged to follow CYIOS using: www.twitter.com/cyioscorp

Follow Helio Lending: https://heliolending.com/ https://twitter.com/heliolending

About CYIOS Corporation

CYIOS Corporation is a publicly traded holding company with subsidiary businesses Helio Lending and Choice Wellness Inc. Through these subsidiaries, the Company is focused on cryptocurrency lending through Helio’s CeFi Aggregator platform, and Choice Wellness is focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the "DR’s CHOICE" and "24" brand of products. The team has in-depth knowledge of the health and wellness markets, financial services industry, medical and health services, and blockchain. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model. For more information, please visit www.cyioscorporation.com

About Helio Lending, PTY LTD

Founded in 2018, Helio Lending has developed a CeFi cryptocurrency lending platform, with headquarters in Australia. Recognized as the first to market in Australia, Helio Lending was the first independent crypto lending company to actively lend within Australia. Helio has since evolved and positioned itself as the first CeFi (centralized finance) aggregator worldwide. Helio has a large panel of partners providing access to the best rates and offers for crypto loan providers as well as offering a competitive yield generating platform. Helio Lending provides holders of cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple) with a safe and secure way to access fiat funds at the best rates, without selling any of their cryptocurrency.

About ChoiceWellness, Inc.

ChoiceWellness, Inc. is a health and wellness company that has brought to market the DR’s CHOICE line of products, as well as the “24” Brand Hand Sanitizer products. DR’s CHOICE was developed with a mission to offer Doctors and Medical Practitioners their own Professional Grade CBD BRAND with a suite of products they could stand behind and be confident to offer to their patients. Our customers can be assured that DR’s CHOICE CBD products have gone through the highest scrutiny of testing for purity, potency, and quality. DR’s Choice products have been brought to market for Doctors and Medical Professionals seeking a better solution for patients suffering from pain, inflammation, anxiety, or other persistent symptoms. For more information, please visit www.choicewellnessbrands.com or email us at info@choicewellnessbrands.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified using words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report