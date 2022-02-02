LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos releases V-Ray 5 for Revit, update 2, bringing new visualization powers to architects who want to see how their choices play out in real time and beyond. Now users can manage more complex models, make hassle-free updates to linked documents and scatter entourage for more realistic renderings without leaving Revit.

New Capabilities

New features help users do more within Revit, so architects can visualize design decisions without distractions or technical delays.

Linked document replacements — For the first time, Revit users can render and replace objects and materials from linked documents with a higher-fidelity version. Whether it's applying a photoreal V-Ray material or replacing a low-resolution model with a fully detailed one, replacement overrides bring more control to the creative process, without disrupting the original files.





Scatter — The new scattering tool makes it easy to distribute models of plants, trees, cars and other entourage items, including models from Chaos Cosmos. With full control over size, orientation and density, these models can be placed on any surface or terrain. This is a fast and memory-efficient way to create realistic scenes and detailed environments.





V-Ray Material improvements — With the updated V-Ray Material, users can quickly create transparent and translucent materials. Two new controls have been added: thin-walled for materials like single-sided glass and volumetric subsurface scattering for realistic marble, plastic and wax.

Chaos Cosmos Updates

In V-Ray 5 for Revit, Chaos introduced its first 3D content library, Chaos Cosmos, now filled with over 1,300 free render-ready models and HDRIs that reduce the process of populating environments to a few clicks. New updates include:

Materials — Designers can now take advantage of 200 new material assets, including terrain, tiles, wood floors, brick walls and more.





Customizable assets — Users can now adjust the materials of any Cosmos model, helping them fine-tune key parameters like color, bump and gloss as they dial in a desired look.





Improved asset management — All Cosmos family items are now conveniently organized into a separate sub-tab of Revit's Families tab, making it easier to find and manage them.

New Real-Time Advances

Designed to serve everything that comes before a final render, V-Ray Vision offers a real-time view of your Revit model that updates while you work. The latest update expands on its core feature set, bringing more options into its always-on viewport. New V-Ray Vision features include:

Shareable real-time projects — Users can package their V-Ray Vision work for others to experience in real-time 3D on their own machine — no license or additional software required. Just hit export and reviewers can experience your full Revit design with the full functionality of V-Ray Vision, including navigation controls, color correction parameters and more.





Sun animation support — Revit's native solar studies can now be loaded into Vision for quick explorations, then exported as video to share with peers and clients.





Grass support — A grass preset can now be added to any surface to help build realistic terrains in an intuitive way.





IES lights support — Photometric IES light profiles can now be visualized within V-Ray Vision, adding real-world lighting into any interior.





Larger project support — Architects can now explore larger, more detailed models in real time.

If designers need higher-fidelity real time, they can turn to Chaos Vantage, which can be now directly accessed through a new Live Link. With Vantage, even the most complex Revit model can be explored in fully ray-traced real time with no extra setup. Vantage is currently free for all users.

To learn more about the new features, please visit the V-Ray for Revit “What’s new” page.

Pricing and Availability

V-Ray 5 for Revit, update 2 is available now. Licensing is available at $350 (annually) and $60 (monthly). It is also included in V-Ray Collection, an annual plan that gives users full access to 15 Chaos products and services for $699/year.

About Chaos

