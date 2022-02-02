Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic Partners With PhyNet Dermatology

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic (The Parker Clinic), led by Lydia Parker, MD, today announced a new partnership with PhyNet Dermatology LLC to enhance services and their client-centric approach. Under the new agreement, all three partnership clinics will operate as part of the PhyNet Dermatology family, taking advantage of PhyNet Dermatology’s operations and service enhancements that reduce the administrative burden on dermatologists and allow for more direct patient interaction.

“The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic has established itself as a market leader by pairing its patient-centric approach with a full range of the highest quality medical dermatologic and cosmetic services,” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet Dermatology CEO. “This alliance allows PhyNet Dermatology to provide The Parker Clinic with corporate support and backing, freeing their team of board-certified dermatologists to focus on what’s most important: providing the highest level of care and service to their patients.”

This partnership adds three clinics to the PhyNet Dermatology network and expands the company’s presence in the state of Ohio. The affiliation includes all three Parker Clinic locations in Beachwood, Willoughby and Westlake. With these additions, PhyNet Dermatology now has 11 locations across the state of Ohio and more than 100 in the United States.

“For nearly 30 years, my focus has always been on providing patients with the best dermatology care and cosmetic services in Ohio, and I’m proud of the reputation we have built,” Dr. Parker said. “Under this new partnership with PhyNet Dermatology, we are able to take advantage of their best-in-class management practices, which allows our providers to spend more time face-to-face with patients. This means more flexibility for patients to receive the treatments they need when and where they want them.”

Parker has owned The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic since 1992. She will continue to oversee the practice’s clinical operations along with the clinic’s other 11 associate providers. More information can be found at www.theparkerclinic.com.

The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic was represented by Medic Management Group LLC and Weston Hurd LLP, Attorneys at Law.

PhyNet Dermatology establishes networks of affiliated dermatologists committed to the highest level of dermatological care. PhyNet Dermatology assists in the day-to-day management of dermatology practices, collaborating with practice staff on everything from clinical operations to new services and treatments.

ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With more than 100 locations in 16 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit PhyNet.com.

