Right To Play Teams Up With Minister, Ambassadors for International Development Week 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From February 6th to 12th, 2022, Right To Play is rallying students from 13 colleges and universities from coast to coast to show their support of girls’ education and empowerment. In its second year, the Rally for Girls’ Education campaign is part of the Government of Canada’s International Development Week, an annual event to inform, inspire, and involve Canadians in international development efforts.



With the success of last year’s event, Right To Play, with the financial support of the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada, are continuing to raise awareness of the importance of promoting gender equality in and through education. Rally for Girls’ Education is an expression of Right To Play’s commitment to ensuring that girls have access to quality education and leadership opportunities so they can learn and thrive.

“We cannot underestimate the transformative power of education, especially for girls”, said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Canada’s Minister of International Development. “Having a safe and nurturing place to learn empowers and uplifts girls, especially those in the most marginalized situations. Education is not only their right, but it gives them the knowledge and skills they need for a brighter future. This is why investing in global education remains a top priority for the Government of Canada,” noted Minister Sajjan.

Minister Sajjan will be joined by Right To Play International CEO, Susan McIsaac and Right To Play Ambassador Chantal Petitclerc, as they kick off the Rally for Girls’ Education campaign through a public virtual pep rally on February 4, 2022 at 1 pm EST. Canadians are encouraged to join the event and participate in the social media challenge throughout International Development Week by posting a photo of an influential woman in their lives who inspired them to continue their education using the hashtag #Rally4GirlsEd.

Right To Play protects, educates and empowers over 2.3 million children and youth in over 15 countries, including over 70 Indigenous communities within Canada. As an organization committed to empowering children and youth to rise above adversity through the power of play, Right To Play is thrilled to be in a five-year partnership with Global Affairs Canada through the Gender Responsive Education and Transformation (GREAT) program. GREAT helps children, and especially girls, by increasing their access to gender-responsive play-based education, and ensuring their teachers are receiving high-quality teacher training. The GREAT program currently runs in Ghana, Mozambique and Rwanda. An important component of GREAT is to share project outcomes with Canadians and raise awareness on the importance of gender equality and girls’ education.

“Access to quality education is a fundamental right. But millions of girls are out of school right now because of their gender. And the pandemic has made gender inequality in education worse,” said Susan McIsaac, CEO, Right To Play International. “The work of the GREAT program is important because it responds to girls’ learning needs. We’re very thankful for Global Affairs Canada’s support of the program. And we’re thrilled to have a chance to create urgency around this issue and celebrate women and girls through the Rally for Girls’ Education. But the pandemic has forced even more girls out of school, which makes this year’s Rally for Girls’ Education more crucial than ever before. With the help of the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada, Right To Play is working to ensure that girls are getting back to school and given the chance to improve their lives through education and play,” highlighted Susan McIsaac.

Learn more about Right To Play’s Rally for Girls’ Education, how you can join this year’s activation and how to join the kick off pep rally on February 4, 2022 at 1 pm EST by visiting https://p2p.onecause.com/rally4girlsed.

