The Research Antibodies And Reagents Market Grows With Emergence Of Novel Infectious Diseases As Per The Business Research Company's Research Antibodies And Reagents Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the research antibodies and reagents market, the research antibodies and reagents market is expected to be supported by the emergence of infectious diseases and other novel pathogenic infestations. Diseases such as SARS, Zika virus, Ebola and COVID-19 have increasingly led to infections in various parts of the world, leading to an increase in the global disease burden. It is estimated that zoonotic infectious agents (infectious diseases of animals that evolve to infect human hosts) constitute about 60% of the known human pathogens and up to 75% of emerging human pathogens. Climate change is expected to bring major changes to the epidemiology of infectious diseases through changes in microbial and vector geographic range. Microbes can adapt to higher temperatures, and thus there is a growing concern that global warming will not affect microbes with higher heat tolerance that can defeat human endothermy defenses and bring new infectious diseases. The microbes could also change the epidemiology of many existing diseases, thus driving the demand for research antibodies, and supporting the growth of the market.



The global research antibodies and reagents market size declined from $11.7 billion in 2020 to $11.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The research antibodies and reagents market is expected to reach $14.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The importance of nano proteomics is rising amongst the research antibodies and reagents market trends. The field of nanotechnology has been associated with several applications of research antibodies and reagents in proteomics such as phosphoproteomics/metal oxide nanoparticles, nanostructure surfaces for protein separation, and analytical detection of biomarker proteins using array techniques, which led to the emergence of nano proteomics. Advances in nanotechnology will allow researchers to identify low-abundance proteins in samples through techniques that are compatible with both nanoparticles and nanoscale devices. Various research programs are focusing on increasing the applications of nanotechnology to improve the productivity, efficiency, accuracy, and precision of the proteomics technologies being used. This technology has been utilized as a complimentary component to revolutionize proteomics through different kinds of nanotechnology applications, including nano porous structures, functionalized nanoparticles, quantum dots, and polymeric nanostructures.

The global research antibodies and reagents market is slightly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 27.02% of the total market in 2020. Companies in the market face intense competition from well-established regional competitors, new entrants and large companies into certain markets. The market competition is also characterized by the product performance, reliability, support quality, rapid changes resulting from technological advances and scientific discoveries. The Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc was the largest competitor with 11.41% share of the market, followed by Abcam plc, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Merck KGaA, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Becton Dickinson and Company.

The global research antibodies and reagents market segmentation is categorized by technology into western blot, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), multiplex immunosorbent assay, immunoprecipitation, others; by application into proteomics, drug discovery & development, genomics; by end-user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs).

North America was the largest region in the research antibodies and reagents market, accounting for 34.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the research antibodies and reagents market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.8% and 9.0% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe, and Middle East.

