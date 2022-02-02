SalMar - Gunnar Nielsen appointed CFO at SalMar ASA

English Norwegian

Gunnar Nielsen has been appointed to the position of CFO at SalMar ASA, with effect from 1 April 2022.

Nielsen (44) has served in a number of senior executive positions in the seafood, banking, industrial and auditing sectors. In addition, Nielsen has extensive experience of board and financial management, reporting and communication in listed companies. Last through the role as CFO of Bakkafrost (2014 – 2019). Nielsen holds a Master of Science in Business Economics and Auditing from Copenhagen Business School.

As previously announced, SalMar ASA’s current CFO, Trine Sæther Romuld, will transfer to the new position as CFO of SalMar Aker Ocean. This company will engage in aquaculture in exposed areas and offshore. The goal is for the company to produce 150,000 tonnes of salmon per year by the close of 2030.

“Trine and her team have done a fantastic job for SalMar. Fortunately, Trine will not be leaving the SalMar family, but has now chosen to switch to a new executive position as CFO for SalMar Aker Ocean. At the same time, I am delighted to have recruited Gunnar to the team as the new CFO of SalMar ASA. His experience of the aquaculture industry, combined with his international experience and knowledge of coastal culture, are qualities that perfectly fit SalMar’s clearly expressed growth ambitions,” says CEO Gustav Witzøe.







