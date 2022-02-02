Sogeclair: Turnover 2021

English French

Blagnac, France, February 02nd 2022-5.35 pm,



Montreal, Canada

Turnover 2021: €121M (-1.6%; +2.1%*)

Turnover 4th quarter 2021: €33.2M (+17.7%; +15.3%*)

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces today its turnover for 2021. As announced, the turnover is stable compared with 2020 thanks to a 4th quarter with an increase of 17.7%, this is the 3rd consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The sectoral and geographical breakdowns remain well balanced.

* Like-for-file perimeter and exchange rate basis:

Exchange rate variations over the period represent €1.3M, they represented €-0.6M in 2020.

Changes in the scope of consolidation over the period represent €-3.2M (restructuring in Germany).

By division Turnover (€M)

2021 Turnover (€M)

2020



Variation as %



Aerospace

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 92.6

92.7 90.5

86.0

+2.3%

+7.8% Simulation

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 27.1

26.9 31.0

31.1 -12.6%

-13.2% Vehicle 1.4 1.6 -14.5% Total 121.0 123.1 -1.6% International 57.1 64.9 -12.0%





































Simulation division (22.4% of turnover) is decreasing by 12.6% due to the end of large research simulators for Renault and BMW, while the rail and defense segments are up to 9.7% and 11.9% respectively.Aerospace division (76.5% of turnover) is growing strongly at +28.3%, supported by the strong recovery of commercial aviation (27% of turnover), which jumped by 51.9% in Q4 and the good performance of business aviation (42.7% of turnover). The space segment (3.9% of turnover) grew by 2.7% over the year.

Vehicle division (1.1% of turnover) is declining by 14.5% due to postponed decisions on export markets in Africa and the Middle East. The commercial activity in presential should benefit from the upcoming re-opening of certain destinations.

By geographical area 2021

(€ million) Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) France 63.9 52.8% +10.0% Europe 25.3 20.9% -20.7% America 24.8 20.5% -8.1%

Asia-Pacific 6.1 5.1% +23.5% Rest of the world 0.9 0.7% -16.9%

























The geographical distribution is balanced with the French market accounting for 52.8% of turnover, Europe 20.9%, America 20.5% and the rest of the world 5.8%.

The lifting of travel restrictions linked to Covid-19 will allow for greater dynamism in international sales activities.





By activity Turnover 2021

(€ million) Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) Development* 28.3 23.4% +21.7%

Serie* 37.3 30.8% -3.9% Products 55.4 45.8% -9.1%













* Engineering service activities





Over the last three quarters, all segments have grown, with products representing 46% of consolidated turnover and services 54%, with a balanced mix between Serie (31%) and development (23%).

Perspectives

Thanks to the success of the Airbus EMES3 referencing for the next 5 years, Bombardier's DIAMOND supplier labeling, the successes at Dassault Aviation, the implementation of the commercial agreement with Dassault Systèmes, the good order book in the rail sector and the favorable perspectives in defense, the turnover for 2022 should grow.

The deployment of the ONE SOGECLAIR plan and the R&D investments constitute the basis for long-term growth.

Next announcement: Results for 2021 on March, 16th 2022 after closing of the Stock Market.

About SOGECLAIR

SOGECLAIR brings its high quality engineering and manufacturing skills to the leading sectors: aeronautics, space, vehicle, railway and defense. The employees are working over 4 continents in order to offer quality and proximity support to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN : FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts : Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President

www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

