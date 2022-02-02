English French

NFL Biosciences: co-development agreement for a drug candidate to reduce alcohol consumption

Co-development agreement for NFL-301, a drug candidate to reduce alcohol consumption, with plans to submit a proof of concept clinical trial authorization application in the United States in 2022

Unique natural positioning for NFL-301 on a global multibillion-dollar market

NFL Biosciences SA, a biopharmaceutical company that is developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, and ATHENA Pharmaceutiques, a market leader for the development and manufacturing of oral delivery drugs, are announcing that they have set up a co-development agreement. ATHENA Pharmaceutiques will manage the development and manufacturing of NFL-301, a natural drug candidate from NFL Biosciences aimed at reducing alcohol consumption, while NFL Biosciences will draw up and lead the clinical program.

CO-DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR NFL-301

The partnership between NFL Biosciences and ATHENA Pharmaceutiques will involve developing NFL-301 at least until its placebo-controlled efficacy has been demonstrated as a treatment for reducing alcohol consumption. A proof of concept clinical trial application could be submitted in 2022 in the United States.

NFL Biosciences and ATHENA Pharmaceutiques will make a joint investment and will share future revenues based on their respective investments.

NFL-301’S UNIQUE, NATURAL POSITIONING ON A MULTIBILLION-DOLLAR MARKET

37 million Americans and 80 million Europeans have excessive alcohol consumption at least once a week (sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Institute of Alcohol Studies). Alcohol is the leading risk factor for premature mortality and disability among those aged 15 to 49 years, accounting for 10 percent of all deaths in this age group (source: WHO).

The reduction of alcohol consumption potentially represents a multibillion-dollar market with unmet needs and limited competition.

NFL-301 has a unique positioning because it is a natural drug candidate and it aims to help people reduce their alcohol consumption and particularly binge drinking episodes.

Bruno Lafont, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of NFL Biosciences: “We are delighted to set up this co-development agreement with ATHENA Pharmaceutiques, which has manufacturing sites in France and India. This agreement represents the first step forward with our strategy aiming to rapidly bring a second natural product to an advanced clinical phase in the addiction treatment field. By targeting smoking cessation with NFL-101 and the reduction of alcohol consumption with NFL-301, we are positioning ourselves on the two addictive substances with the most harmful effects worldwide and for which the current therapeutic solutions are clearly insufficient. We are approaching these two markets with innovative natural drug candidates based on different active ingredients, reducing the risk for our company”.

Alexandre Williams, President of Athena Pharmaceutiques: “We were convinced by the clinical and commercial potential of NFL-301, as well as by NFL Biosciences’ ability to develop natural and innovative drug products. Through our financial investment in this development program, we have chosen to actively participate in the fight against excessive alcohol consumption”.

About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in Montpellier which develops botanical drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Bioscience's ambition is to bring new, natural, safer and more effective therapeutic solutions to the entire world population, including low- and middle-income countries. Its most advanced product, called NFL-101, is a standardized, nicotine-free tobacco leaf extract protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences intends to offer smokers who want to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate for the reduction of alcohol consumption and has a drug development project for the treatment of cannabis use disorders.

The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

