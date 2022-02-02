St. Louis Bariatrics, A Leading Weight Loss Provider in Missouri, Expands With New St. Louis Location

St. Louis, MO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obesity is a nationwide health crisis and it is estimated that 34% of adults in Missouri are living with obesity.1 Yet studies increasingly show that diet and exercise do not result in sustainable, long-lasting weight loss for most people—so how can people lose weight in a way that promotes long term health improvement? In St. Louis, one local doctor has helped thousands of patients overcome obesity-related health issues and regain their confidence with effective weight loss treatments. Dr. Jay Michael Snow is a board-certified bariatric surgeon and the founder of St. Louis Bariatrics, which recently opened a second office in St. Louis.

The original St. Louis Bariatrics location in Festus, Missouri provides personalized care to patients who are seeking weight loss solutions in the greater St. Louis area, and the team at the busy weight loss clinic is excited to expand into St. Louis proper with a location that will be more convenient for many people. Dr. Snow shares, “The question we always ask ourselves at St. Louis Bariatrics is ‘how can we better serve our patients and our community?’ and we know that our new location will help us meet the increasing demand for our services and be more easily accessible for many people who are interested in the proven results and high quality care that we have come to be known for.” The new location may also be more convenient for patients who travel from out of state for care at St. Louis Bariatrics.

Studies show that bariatric surgeries, such as gastric bypass and gastric sleeve surgery, are far and away the most effective treatments to produce sustained weight loss and provide relief from obesity-related health conditions.2 For patients seeking a non-surgical solution, St. Louis Bariatrics also offers a medical weight loss program in addition to minimally invasive procedures such as the gastric balloon.

The new office is located at 10296 Big Bend Road, Suite 206 in St. Louis. The original location at 1400 US-61, Suite G50 in Festus will remain open, with a full range of treatments available at each office. New patients are currently being accepted at both locations and anyone interested in weight loss can get a free insurance check to learn if their health insurance covers weight loss procedures.



About St. Louis Bariatrics

St. Louis Bariatrics was founded by Dr. Jay Michael Snow to provide effective weight loss solutions in a compassionate and caring environment. Dr. Snow is an experienced and well-regarded bariatric surgeon and is known for his surgical skill and warm bedside manner. St. Louis Bariatrics provides a range of procedures, including Gastric Bypass, Gastric Sleeve, Gastric Balloon, Gastric Band, and Revision Surgery, as well as ongoing patient support and resources. Dr. Snow and the team at St. Louis Bariatrics are dedicated to helping patients achieve greater health, happiness, and well-being.