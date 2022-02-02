FireScout to Exhibit and Sales Manager Robert Grey to Share Industry Insights at the Natural Disasters Expo’s Heat & Fire Expo

Sunnyvale, UNITED STATES

MIAMI, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireScout, the leader in AI wildfire detection, has announced today it is exhibiting at the upcoming Natural Disasters Expo, booth 875, and that that Sales Manager, Robert Grey, will share key industry insights at the upcoming Heat & Fire Expo in Miami, Fla.

WHO:Robert Grey, Sales Manager, FireScout
  
WHAT:Grey will lead a discussion on FireScout’s “Deep Learning-Based AI Model for the Early Detection of Wildfires,” where he will bring focus to FireScout’s wildfire alert system that provides 24/7 advanced intelligence that protects people and property. Since July of 2020, the system has been deployed using 300 cameras that are part of the ALERTWildfire network, representing roughly one-third of all fire watch cameras in California and covering an area approximately the size of the U.K. with the goal of detecting and alerting the authorities of early-stage wildfires.
  
WHY:  Wildfires are ravaging the western United States and have become more frequent and intense over the past few years. The annual wildfire disaster cost is in the billions of dollars, not to mention the even greater cost—loss of life.
  
WHEN: Show: February 7-8, 2022
 Grey’s Presentation: February 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST
  
WHERE: Miami Beach Convention Center
 1901 Convention Center Drive,
 Miami Beach, FL 33139
 Booth 875
  
 Register here.
 To schedule a meeting or demo, contact us.

