Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Scatec ASA

Oslo, 2 February 2022: In line with the dividend policy, the Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA, that a dividend of NOK 2.54 per share should be paid for 2021.

The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the Board of Directors:

* Dividend amount: NOK 2.54 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 28 April 2022

* Ex-date: 29 April 2022

* Record date: 2 May 2022

* Payment date: prior to 15 May 2022

* Date of approval: 28 April 2022

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Issuer Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations

Tel: +47 974 38 686, email: andreas.austrell@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin



