Sierra School of San Joaquin Now Open and Enrolling K-12 Students

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. , Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced the opening of the Sierra School of San Joaquin (2106 Cherokee Rd., Stockton, CA). Programming at Sierra School of San Joaquin is designed to meet the unique academic and social-emotional learning needs of each individual student.

Sierra School of San Joaquin is a California Department of Education-approved non-public school for students in grades K-12 (ages 5-22) who can benefit from a placement in a structured and therapeutic program that addresses their specialized learning needs as well as social, emotional or behavioral challenges. The school supports students with a variety of exceptionalities including emotional disabilities, autism spectrum disorders and intellectual developmental delays.

The program at Sierra School of San Joaquin offers small class sizes, a high staff-to-student ratio, and a continuum of services and supports, including personalized academic instruction, occupational therapy and sensory integration, speech and language therapy, social and life skills training, and counseling.

“Our team at the Sierra School of San Joaquin is committed to making a difference in the lives of our students and helping them find success inside and outside of the classroom,” said Grace Losada, Ed.D, senior vice president, special education west, SESI. “By integrating our results-driven academic and behavioral models we serve the needs of area school districts and expertly attend to the needs of our students, improving performance and focus, enhancing emotional well-being, and building self-esteem.”

With the end goal of returning students into their public-school settings, Sierra School provides intensive IEP support aimed at each child’s present levels of performance, social capabilities, motor coordination, and ability to learn in a group setting. The school also includes a transitional program for high school age students, serving both diploma and non-diploma bound individuals, designed to equip them with the training and skills they need outside of Sierra.

The school will have the capacity to serve up to 46 students and creates more than 15 employment opportunities for jobseekers in the San Joaquin community, including special education teachers and paraprofessionals. Along with socially distanced classrooms, the building includes a sensory room, a transition room set up as an apartment to learn living skills, and smart boards for each classroom.

The San Joaquin location marks the ninth Sierra School in California. For a full list of programs within the state, please visit https://sesischools.com/locations/california/.

For more information on services and enrollment at Sierra School of San Joaquin, please visit https://sesischools.com/locations/california/sierra-school-of-san-joaquin/.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and standalone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs of special education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities and other challenges; and alternative education students in need of trauma-informed education. Implementing a research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, positive behavior interventions and supports, life skills training, and workforce development programs – as well as professional learning for special education teachers – SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. SESI proudly serves more than 7,000 students in over 95 day schools and more than 90 in-district classrooms, and partners with over 600 school districts nationwide. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). Learn more: www.sesischools.com.