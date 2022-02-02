Press release Paris, February 2, 2022
Financial Calendar 2022
Turnover
Annual 2021 February 2, 2022
Q1 2022 April 27, 2022
Q2 2022 July 27, 2022
Q3 2022 October 26, 2022
Annual 2022 February 1st, 2023
2021 results
Press release March 30, 2022
Analysts / Investors Meeting March 31, 2022
2022 Half-year results
Press release September 21, 2022
Analysts / Investors Meeting September 22, 2022
Annual General Meeting June 23, 2022
Dividends
Payment July 1st, 2022
Publications after the stock market closes.
Issued capital: €121,810,000
Euronext Paris compartiment B
ISIN FR0000032658, trading symbol SDG
Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP
www.synergie.com
Attachment