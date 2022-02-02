Financial Calendar 2022

Paris, FRANCE

Press release                                                                                      Paris, February 2, 2022

                                          Financial Calendar 2022

Turnover
Annual 2021                                                                                                 February 2, 2022
Q1 2022                                                                                                             April 27, 2022
Q2 2022                                                                                                              July 27, 2022
Q3 2022                                                                                                        October 26, 2022
Annual 2022                                                                                                February 1st, 2023

2021 results
Press release                                                                                                  March 30, 2022
Analysts / Investors Meeting                                                                         March 31, 2022

2022 Half-year results
Press release                                                                                           September 21, 2022
Analysts / Investors Meeting                                                                  September 22, 2022

Annual General Meeting                                                                                June 23, 2022

Dividends
Payment                                                                                                              July 1st, 2022

Publications after the stock market closes.

Issued capital: €121,810,000
Euronext Paris compartiment B
ISIN FR0000032658, trading symbol SDG
Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP
www.synergie.com

