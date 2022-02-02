Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS)

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (“ELM”) (NASDAQ: ELMS), or certain of its officers and directors, violated federal securities laws by making materially misleading statements to investors. If you purchased shares of ELM, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.



On February 1, 2022, after the market closed, ELM announced that certain executives had resigned, stating, “James Taylor, [] has resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. In addition, Brian Krzanich has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, replacing Jason Luo, who has also resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board. The departures follow an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors.”

Additionally, the Company acknowledged, “on the basis of the Special Committee investigation, the Board concluded that the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and, therefore, should no longer be relied upon. The financial statements in question cover the period as of December 31, 2020, the period from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, the six months ended June 30, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021. In connection with this conclusion, the Company, together with its advisors, is evaluating the accounting and treatment of certain equity issuances to executive officers. Although the Company cannot, at this time, estimate when it will file its restated financial statements for such periods, it is diligently pursuing completion of the restatement, including with respect to an evaluation of the Company’s financial statement reserves for tax payments and contingencies.” (Emphasis added).

On this news, the price of ELM fell sharply as of mid-day on February 2, 2021. As of this writing, the price of ELM stock is down nearly 37% and is trading at a price of $3.53 per share, down from its previous close price of $5.49.

What You Can Do

If you purchased ELM shares or other securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at 844-818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169

844-818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com