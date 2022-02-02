Vivun Goes Multi-Product with Major New Release

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A New Year has barely begun, and Vivun has officially become a multi-product company with two powerful solutions designed to help companies deliver exceptional buying experiences. Today Vivun released Hero Volume 2, with new features to make PreSales teams more flexible, quicker to act, and better equipped to deliver expertise and business impact.



In parallel, Vivun has also released Eval Volume 1. The launch brings to market a highly anticipated new solution, Eval , to reshape the relationship between B2B vendors and increasingly savvy customers who demand hands-on evaluations before they buy.

“We started Vivun to put an end to B2B selling as we knew it,” said Vivun co-founder and CEO Matt Darrow. “Hero by Vivun was the first solution to leverage the strategic power of PreSales. With Eval by Vivun, we’re out to transform the buyer’s journey.”

Hero by Vivun® Volume 2

Hero is the first AI-powered solution for managing PreSales teams while aligning sales and product teams in real-time by channeling intelligence and insights from PreSales to Sales and Product Development.

It's time to transform the entire buying experience, and PreSales is the tip of the spear. Hero Volume 2 gives PreSales organizations the controls they need to allocate resources, take action quickly, and gain a deeper perspective on what it takes to win.

Among the highlights:

Autonomous Admin Self-service administrative controls that go beyond the limitations of CRM enable PreSales leaders to adjust the platform and processes without assistance from IT experts.

Smart Team Member Requests Flexible rules-based requests streamline the deployment of PreSales resources and drive alignment between departments (e.g. PreSales, Sales, Product, Engineering, Customer Success) on resources needed to deliver the best experience and earn the business.

Tailored Views Every team member has on-demand access to their data, their way. Their current opportunities, competitors, and quarter over quarter results are just a few insights available to inform strategy and better outcomes.



“PreSales is the most strategic department in your organization, so the last thing you want to do is hold it back,” Darrow said. “Hero by Vivun Volume 2 gives PreSales the freedom it needs to do its job. It makes PreSales the master of its own destiny.”

Eval by Vivun® Volume 1

Transparency and trust are the watchwords for Eval by Vivun, the new collaborative workspace for product evaluations.

Eval provides a shared environment for buyers and sellers to define solution requirements, track progress, and hold each other accountable in hands-on evaluations. The critical phase in buying is where even the most promising deals can get derailed by scope creep, slippery timelines, and fleeting agreements.

In Eval Volume 1, vendors meet buyers where they are today, and chart the path to win together.

A few of the core capabilities include:

Workspaces A single, dedicated place to manage each evaluation and create a transparent, collaborative buying experience. Vendors stay organized while building trust and keeping deals on track.

Requirements Clearly defined needs are captured with buyers’ input, and the vendor’s team is armed with a library to position solutions and lock out competitors. Progress is tracked when criteria are met and value is proven.

Agreements Multi-party sign-offs for requirements and the status of your workspace drive alignment and accountability, manage scope creep, and keep an immutable record of the evaluation, ensuring a smooth hand-off to customer success.



To build trust, shape success, and win deals faster, Eval reflects the needs and wants of the new “sales-proof buyer,” explains Darrow.

“Modern B2B buyers don’t want to be sold to. They’ve been burned too many times. You aren’t going to sway them with recorded sales calls or sequenced emails. What they want most of all is honesty and transparency,” he said. “Eval is an essential evolution of the buyer experience.”

Hero and Eval by Vivun are powered by Vivun’s unique Buyer Experience platform, which provides a reliable and secure data layer and AI recommendations clearly explained using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Natural Language Generation (NLG).

About Vivun

Vivun equips PreSales leaders with the world's first AI-powered Buyer Experience Platform that lets them run their group as a business, create product-field alignment, communicate their team’s value, and deliver transparent buying experiences. Vivun unlocks the strategic potential of PreSales and prepares them to take their place on the front lines of modern B2B selling. Customers include Autodesk, Cloudera, Snowflake, Elastic, Dell, Fivetran, and Harness. To learn more visit www.vivun.com .

