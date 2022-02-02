RedAwning’s Brand Drives 87% Lift in Bookings on Vrbo and Materially Outperforms Other Top Brands on Airbnb

Emeryville, CA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning.com, the leading hospitality platform for short-term rentals, today announced the results of a multi-month branding study across thousands of properties on Vrbo. Including the words “by RedAwning” at the end of the titles for test group listings increased net bookings for those properties by 87% over the control group, with each group representing thousands of properties across dozens of destinations. This very high impact result was produced through a combination of 66% more reservations for the test group with a higher average booking value than the control group. The test group also achieved 15% higher searches and benefited from a 53% improvement in the view to book ratio (booking rate for guests who view the property page).

“We went into this test hoping to determine how much impact the awareness and trust of the RedAwning brand has with guests, and we were literally blown away with the results which were wildly beyond our expectations,” said Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning.com.

RedAwning also reported industry leading performance on Airbnb for Q4. Compared to its comp set of large-scale property managers and marketers, RedAwning’s average monthly booker growth was 127% in Q4 compared to a comp set average of 13.7%, and RedAwning’s average monthly View-to-Book ratio grew 143% vs. comp set growth of 19%.

“After a tough 2020, it's gratifying to know that RedAwning is at the top of its game, at the top of our industry in marketing and distribution performance for hosts of all sizes,” added Tim Choate. “We literally make more money for the property managers and individual hosts we partner with than any other industry provider. To keep those dollars flowing, we have even more tests happening right now on Vrbo, Airbnb, Booking.com and other channels to keep doing better and better for our participating hosts.”

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the short-term rental industry’s only complete marketing, distribution, reservations, and hospitality platform. RedAwning presents one of the world's largest collections of vacation properties to guests wherever they shop for travel. With over 10,000 properties represented on behalf of thousands of independent and professional hosts, RedAwning covers virtually every leisure destination in North America, and includes a comprehensive layer of exclusive services and support with every stay. RedAwning is one of the largest single U.S. vacation rental suppliers to every major travel website, including Booking.com, Expedia, Vrbo, Airbnb, and Google Travel. RedAwning also operates exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com for travelers, and RedAwning TravelPro, which enables 20,000 travel agents to book vacation properties.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for the benefit of guests, hosts, and property managers alike, and to drive innovative approaches that make the booking and staying experience at short term rental properties more consistent, easier, safer, and better for all.