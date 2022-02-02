PURA Prepares For USDA National Hemp Report As Hemp Grain And Fiber Value Grow

Dallas, TX, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) has launched co-op of hemp growers and processors to raise market awareness around the multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp and build a brand name to benefit all co-op participants under the name Farmersville Hemp.

PURA management today highlighted a recent article titled Hemp Industry Pivots Toward Grain and Fiber as a good indication that PURA’s Farmersville Hemp branding strategy is well-timed.

PURA management is eager to see the upcoming USDA National Hemp Report anticipated on February 17th in anticipation of the report having important information to be utilized in the ongoing development of PURA’s Farmersville Hemp strategy.

PURA recently published a 2022 strategic overview detailing the company’s plan to grow revenue and increase shareholder value by driving market wide demand for the “multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp.”

PURA anticipates generating $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue this year. The $10 million revenue opportunity is enhanced by the progress of PURA’s co-op partners.

PURA co-op partners include Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), and UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU).

Look for more details later this week on PURA’s solar-powered solution.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.