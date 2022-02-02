2022 March Classic Announces Prominent Canadian Sports Figure to Round Out Speaker Lineup

Guelph, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grain Farmers of Ontario, the province’s largest commodity organization representing Ontario’s 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean, and wheat farmers, is pleased to announce Hamilton Tiger-Cats President of Football Operations and Head Coach Orlondo “Coach O” Steinauer will be joining the 2022 March Classic speaker lineup.

“We are tremendously excited to have two-time Grey Cup champion and Canadian Football League Hall of Famer Coach Steinauer join our incredible March Classic speaker series,” says Victoria Berry, Communications Manager, Grain Farmers of Ontario. “Coach O’s uplifting and motivational presence will be a great addition to the in-person event and one of the many highlights we are looking forward to.”

Coach Steinauer is set to tackle a presentation around leadership, coaching, and the lessons learned during his 20 years in professional football to date.

The great speaker lineup also includes:

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, leader, author, and former Member of Parliament

The first Canadian live taping of The U.S. Farm Report with host Tyne Morgan

Sonny Perdue, the 31st United States Secretary of Agriculture

Canadian comedian and the Internet’s favourite (unproven) Dad: Stewart “Brittlestar” Reynolds will headline our evening banquet.

The 2022 March Classic – Sowing the Seeds of Opportunity, Innovation and Tomorrow, will take place on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at RBC Place in London. The event speakers will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person.

The March Classic has been a premier event for the Grain Farmers of Ontario since 2010.

An early bird draw was held and those who registered for the 2022 March Classic before January 31 were eligible. The early bird draw winner of a $150 tool prize pack is Dianne Reesor! Register before February 28 for a chance at our second early bird prize draw.

Registration is still open for the 2022 March Classic. Sign up by visiting www.gfo.ca/MarchClassic.

To prebook our conference hotel room block at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel until March 14, call (519) 439-1661 and use code “GFO” or book online here. Free parking is available all day on Tuesday, March 22 at the Western Fairgrounds in downtown London. A free bus shuttle will be provided for transport between the parking lot and RBC Place. The shuttle schedule will be available on the March Classic website closer to the event date.

COVID-19 Reminder: Grain Farmers of Ontario places the health and safety of all participants and staff as a priority. The current COVID-19 environment means that Grain Farmers of Ontario will have to be very flexible and may need to adhere to changing requirements with little notice. We will be constantly monitoring requirements and restrictions for changes and act accordingly. In-person attendees must be fully vaccinated and will be required to show proof of full vaccination (QR Code and government-issued identification. To receive your QR code, visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/get-proof/) before entering the event premises. Safe physical distancing and masks indoors may be required for those who attend. Please visit our website for up-to-date information.