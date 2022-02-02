Chrysalix RoboValley Fund Invests in Q5D Technologies, Developers of Robotic Automation for Advanced Manufacturing

Vancouver, Canada and Delft, Netherlands, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital , a global venture capital fund with a long history of commercializing step-change innovation for resource intensive industries, announces a seed investment in Q5D Technologies , developers of robotic automation solutions for wire harness production.

Q5D’s innovative process automates wire harness production for the first time, using robotic additive manufacturing. Until now, the wiring in most products has been made and installed by hand. Q5D has the potential to transform the wiring industry by improving process quality, eliminating human error, increasing production speed and simplifying supply chains. Products benefit from lower weight with improved reliability and safety. The company’s solutions can be applied by manufacturers prioritizing automation and advanced manufacturing. Example markets include automotive, aerospace, and consumer white goods and electronics.

“Q5D has an exciting opportunity to transform an area of manufacturing that has proven stubbornly difficult to automate and we are looking forward to working with the Q5D team. Additive manufacturing is bringing new capabilities to manufacturers but it is relatively rare to see such a strong value proposition for mass production,” said Dr. Charles Haythornthwaite, Senior Partner at Chrysalix Venture Capital.

“This is a time of great change—the rapid electrification of our transport systems and the increasing functionality of everything from washing machines to mobile phones means that wiring is becoming more complex and labor intensive. We are really pleased to have the chance to work with Charles and the Chrysalix team, they are bringing a wealth of commercial and governance experience that will keep us focused and grow Q5D in the right way,” said Stephen Bennington, Co-Founder of Q5D Technologies.

The Chrysalix RoboValley Fund invests in intelligent systems enabled by AI, IoT and sensor technologies to achieve significant improvements in productivity and critical business processes. Investors in the fund include Fortune 500 companies, leading corporates, financial institutions, family offices and universities. For more information about Chrysalix, please visit chrysalix.com and for more information about Q5D, please visit q5dtechnology.com .

About Chrysalix Venture Capital

Chrysalix is a technology focused venture capital firm that builds, mentors and connects high growth companies. Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2001, and with offices also in Delft, Netherlands, Chrysalix has built its reputation on bringing disruptive innovation to the world’s largest industries by focusing on where technology meets physical science. The firm’s investments include breakthrough technologies like smart mining, power conversion chips, sensors for process automation and control, fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure, battery intelligence, CO2 capture, wastewater management, and fusion energy. Chrysalix has one of the strongest investment teams in the industry with deep energy, industrial technology and entrepreneurial expertise, and is backed by more than 20 international blue-chip industrial and financial investors. Chrysalix latest fund, the Chrysalix RoboValley Fund, is the firm’s second fund under management focused on industrial innovation. For more information visit: www.chrysalix.com .