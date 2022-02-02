Gizmogo spearheads efforts to mitigate growing electronic waste crisis

CHINO, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gizmogo , a forward-thinking company that incentivizes consumers to trade in their old electronic devices for refurbishment or recycling, is driving environmental stewardship through initiatives that focus on addressing end-of-life handling of technology.



“E-waste has scary implications for our health and that of our planet. One way we ensure that every gadget we buy never finds its way into a landfill — releasing toxic chemicals into our soil, water and air — is by donating devices to students who don’t have the tools they need to further their education,” said James Wang, founder and CEO of Gizmogo. “By fostering these unique partnerships focused on reducing e-waste, we’re helping to both bridge the growing tech divide and protect our planet in the face of this mounting crisis.”

Earlier this month, Gizmogo donated $5,000 and 40 refurbished iPads and Android tablets to Robin Palomares, an elementary school teacher in Baltimore, Maryland. Ms. Palomares teaches many students who lack the necessary tools and devices for hands-on learning in school and at home. The donation ensures that her students are equipped for success while furthering Gizmogo’s mission of reducing e-waste by extending the life of devices.

Additionally, Gizmogo and OC Habitats hosted a beach cleanup event at the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach this weekend. OC Habitats is a nonprofit with a mission to conserve, protect and restore local habitats through monitoring, education and restoration. Together the two organizations are promoting environmental action on a local level.

For more information about how Gizmogo’s unique online platform tackles the e-waste crisis in the safest, most secure and responsible way, visit gizmogo.com .

