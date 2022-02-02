Maria Ines Rosas is Appointed U.S. Marketing Representative For Rancho Los Remedios

San Diego, CA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce Maria Ines Rosas in the La Mesa/El Cajon office has been appointed exclusive U.S. marketing representative for Rancho Los Remedios, a wine-oriented, gated community near lovely San Miguel De Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico.

Rancho Los Remedios is comprised of 89 residential lots that range from 13,000 to 55,000 square feet, priced between $125,000 and $645,000 USD. New homes are offered from $1,000,000 to $1,500,000 USD.

Situated in a beautiful setting in the heart of central Mexico, Rancho is a wine lover’s paradise. An average 60 percent of each residential lot is dedicated to growing grapes or avocados, with the rest dedicated for a home, making the vineyard an integral part of the Rancho lifestyle.

Among the benefits of Rancho homeownership, each resident will receive between 24 and 36 bottles of wine annually, depending on the size of their lot. To become immersed in viticulture, they can tag along to watch harvesting of the grapes, participate in wine tastings, and watch bottling under the supervision of the professional winemaking team. Making it all a breeze, vineyard maintenance is provided by the development company.

“It’s really a remarkable way to live, surrounded by nature and neighbors who share their passion for wine and agriculture,” said Maria, an agent with the New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “Opportunities to live a healthy lifestyle are all around, with loads of walking trails, six parks, and two lakes.”

The Rancho’s pastoral setting makes owners feel part of its unique history. They can marvel at the gorgeous 300-year-old trees that were part of the original El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, a 1,590-mile trade route that operated from Mexico City to San Juan Pueblo, New Mexico between 1598 and 1882, and now passes through the development.

Residents of this fantastic community can mingle with friends in a clubhouse, and cool off in a gorgeous swimming pool. They will also be able to enjoy the historic hacienda, currently being renovated as a venue for weddings and other events, with its own public entrance. Future plans include a gourmet restaurant, an organic farm producing export-quality avocados, and a petting zoo.

Wine has been produced in Guanajuato for more than 400 years since the Spaniards founded the cities in the state. According to the Guanajuato Tourism Board, Guanajuato has more than 864 acres of vineyards with 24 different grape varieties grown on them, producing more than 100,000 bottles in 14 wineries.

The Rancho Los Remedios community is located in Comonfort, Guanajuato, an easy 15-minute drive from San Miguel de Allende. San Miguel de Allende is considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site and listed as the best city in the world by Condé Nast Traveler and the best city in Latin America by Travel + Leisure. Querétaro Intercontinental Airport and Guanajuato International Airport are both about an hour and a half away, while Mexico City International Airport is a three-hour drive.

In the past decade, San Miguel de Allende has transformed from a quaint, artsy small town into a cosmopolitan city that attracts internationally recognized chefs and artists. The city is filled with gourmet restaurants, shops and galleries popular with U.S. tourists and locals alike.

For additional information about this spectacular opportunity to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in a historic setting, contact Maria Ines Rosas at 619-552-6889 or MariaInesRosas@bhhscal.com.

BHH Affiliates LLC and BHHSCP do not guarantee accuracy of all data including measurements, conditions, and features of property. Information is obtained from various sources and will not be verified by broker or MLS. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of that information. BHHSCP and Maria Ines Rosas have an exclusive agreement to market for sale the properties in Rancho Los Remedios in Mexico. BHHSCP and Maria Ines Rosas are not and will not be the listing broker or agent for the properties, and nothing in this document is intended to represent otherwise. Agent inquiries are welcomed.

