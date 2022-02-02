Align Technology Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

2021 total revenues up 59.9% to a record $4.0 billion, operating margin of 24.7%, in line with guidance

2021 revenue growth for the second half was 30.5% compared to 2020, at high-end of 20% to 30% target, in line with guidance

2021 Clear Aligner revenues up 54.5% to a record $3.2 billion, compared to 2020

2021 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services revenues up 90.4% to a record $705.5 million, compared to 2020

Q4 total revenues up 23.6% year-over-year to a record $1.03 billion

Q4 operating income up 3.6% year-over-year to $220.9 million and operating margin of 21.4%

Q4 diluted net income per share of $2.40; Q4 non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $2.83



TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4'21") and year ended December 31, 2021 ("2021"). Q4'21 total revenues were $1.03 billion, up 1.5% sequentially and 23.6% year-over-year. Q4'21 Clear Aligner revenues were $815.3 million, down 2.7% sequentially and up 16.3% year-over-year. Q4'21 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services record revenues were $215.8 million, up 21.0% sequentially and 61.3% year-over-year. Q4'21 Clear Aligner volume was down 3.7% sequentially and up 11.1% year-over-year. For the Americas, Q4'21 Clear Aligner volume was down 7.9% sequentially and up 11.5% year-over-year. For our International region, Q4'21 Clear Aligner volume was up 1.7% sequentially and up 10.7% year-over-year. Q4'21 Clear Aligner volume for teens was down 11.8% sequentially and up 13.0% year-over-year. Q4'21 operating income was $220.9 million resulting in an operating margin of 21.4%. Q4'21 net income was $191.0 million, or $2.40 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Q4'21 net income was $224.5 million or $2.83 per diluted share.

Commenting on Align's 2021 results, Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan said, “Overall, I’m very pleased to report fourth quarter results and another record year for Align. Full year net revenues of $4.0 billion and operating margin of 24.7% were both at the high end of our guidance for fiscal 2021. For Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services, full year revenues increased 90.4% over the prior year to a record $705.5 million. For Clear Aligners, full year revenues increased 54.5% over the prior year to a record $3.2 billion. During 2021, we achieved several major installed base milestones including our 12 millionth Invisalign patient, 68 thousandth iTero scanner sold, and 47 thousandth exocad software license sold. Together, they are the foundation of the Align digital platform, our proprietary cloud-based technology infrastructure and services that integrates the digital treatment process into a seamless and convenient experience for doctors, labs, and patients.”

Financial Summary - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021

Q4'21 Q3'21 Q4'20 Q/Q Change Y/Y Change Invisalign Case Shipments 631,145 655,150 567,950 (3.7)% +11.1% GAAP Net Revenues $1,031.1M $1,015.9M $834.5M +1.5% +23.6% Clear Aligner $815.3M $837.6M $700.7M (2.7)% +16.3% Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services $215.8M $178.3M $133.8M +21.0% +61.3% Net Income $191.0M $181.0M $159.0M +5.5% +20.1% Diluted EPS $2.40 $2.28 $2.00 +$0.12 +$0.40 Non-GAAP Net Income $224.5M $228.6M $207.7M (1.8)% +8.1% Diluted EPS $2.83 $2.87 $2.61 ($0.04) +$0.22

Financial Summary - Fiscal 2021

2021 2020 Y/Y Change Invisalign Case Shipments 2,547,685 1,645,335 +54.8% GAAP Net Revenues $3,952.6M $2,471.9M +59.9% Clear Aligner $3,247.1M $2,101.5M +54.5% Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services $705.5M $370.5M +90.4% Net Income $772.0M $1,775.9M (56.5)% Diluted EPS $9.69 $22.41 ($12.72) Non-GAAP Net Income $893.5M $415.9M +114.8% Diluted EPS $11.22 $5.25 +$5.97

As of December 31, 2021, we had $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term and long-term marketable securities, compared to $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2021. We also have $300.0 million available under a revolving line of credit. In November 2021, we purchased approximately 0.2 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $666.53 per share through an Accelerated Share Repurchase ("ASR"), for a purchase price of $100.0 million. We have approximately $725.0 million remaining available for repurchase under our May 13, 2021 $1.0 Billion Repurchase Program.

Recent Announcements - February 2022:

Product

On February 2, 2022, we announced Invisalign system innovations for the Align Digital Platform, a proprietary combination of software, systems, and services designed to provide a seamless experience and workflow that integrates and connects all users – doctors, labs, patients, and consumers. These Invisalign system innovations include ClinCheck Live Update for 3D controls, the Invisalign Practice App, Invisalign Personalized Plan ("IPP"), and Invisalign Smile Architect, and will revolutionize digital treatment planning for orthodontics and restorative dentistry by providing doctors with greater flexibility, consistency of treatment preferences, and real-time treatment plan access and modification capabilities. Each of these innovations is designed to enhance Invisalign treatment planning quality, efficiency, and scale, and contribute to a better doctor-patient engagement and treatment outcomes.

Q4'21 Announcement Highlights:

Corporate

On December 21, 2021, we announced a $1.0 million donation to the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation ("AAOF"), the charitable arm of the AAOF. The donation will be delivered in installments over five years beginning in December 2021.

On November 2, 2021, we announced the opening of our 2022 Research Award Program to support clinical and scientific dental research in universities across the globe. During 2022, we expect up to $375,000 will be awarded to university faculty for scientific and technological research initiatives to advance patient care in the fields of orthodontics and dentistry.

On November 1, 2021, we announced that Align entered into an ASR with Citibank, N.A., to repurchase $100.0 million of Align's common stock under Align’s $1.0 Billion Repurchase Program announced on May 13, 2021.



Product

On October 27, 2021, we announced the findings of a multi-center clinical study, “Reflected near-infrared light versus bite-wing radiography for the detection of proximal caries: a multicenter prospective clinical study conducted in private practices,” published in the Journal of Dentistry (Oct. 24, 2021) which validates and further demonstrates the significant benefits of the iTero Element 5D imaging system as an aid in detection and monitoring of interproximal caries lesions above the gingiva without harmful radiation.



Fiscal 2022 Business Outlook

For 2022, Align provides the following guidance:

Despite the Omicron headwind, net revenues growth is expected to be within the long-term model range of 20% to 30%. Our 2022 guidance assumes no significant new surges after the current wave, no meaningful practice disruptions, nor material supply chain issues throughout the year

On a GAAP basis, we anticipate our 2022 operating margin to be around 24.0% Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 3 points higher than our GAAP operating margin, after excluding stock-based compensation and intangible amortization from certain acquisitions

In addition, during Q1'22 we expect to repurchase up to $75.0 million of our common stock through either, or a combination of, open market repurchases or an accelerated stock repurchase agreement

Align Web Cast and Conference Call

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 1,031,099 $ 834,520 $ 3,952,584 $ 2,471,941 Cost of net revenues 286,536 224,057 1,017,229 708,706 Gross profit 744,563 610,463 2,935,355 1,763,235 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 451,195 348,392 1,708,640 1,200,757 Research and development 72,476 48,887 250,315 175,307 Total operating expenses 523,671 397,279 1,958,955 1,376,064 Income from operations 220,892 213,184 976,400 387,171 Interest income and other income (expense), net: Interest income 676 337 3,103 3,125 Other income (expense), net (1,556 ) 1,021 32,920 (11,347 ) Total interest income and other income (expense), net (880 ) 1,358 36,023 (8,222 ) Net income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 220,012 214,542 1,012,423 378,949 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 29,051 55,554 240,403 (1,396,939 ) Net income $ 190,961 $ 158,988 $ 772,020 $ 1,775,888 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.42 $ 2.02 $ 9.78 $ 22.55 Diluted $ 2.40 $ 2.00 $ 9.69 $ 22.41 Shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 78,759 78,853 78,917 78,760 Diluted 79,431 79,505 79,670 79,230

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,099,370 $ 960,843 Marketable securities, short-term 71,972 — Accounts receivable, net 897,198 657,704 Inventories 230,230 139,237 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 195,305 91,754 Total current assets 2,494,075 1,849,538 Marketable securities, long-term 125,320 — Property, plant and equipment, net 1,081,926 734,721 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 121,257 82,553 Goodwill 418,547 444,817 Intangible assets, net 109,709 130,072 Deferred tax assets 1,533,767 1,552,831 Other assets 57,509 35,151 Total assets $ 5,942,110 $ 4,829,683 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 163,886 $ 142,132 Accrued liabilities 607,315 405,582 Deferred revenues 1,152,870 777,887 Total current liabilities 1,924,071 1,325,601 Income tax payable 118,072 105,748 Operating lease liabilities 102,656 64,445 Other long-term liabilities 174,597 100,024 Total liabilities 2,319,396 1,595,818 Total stockholders’ equity 3,622,714 3,233,865 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,942,110 $ 4,829,683

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,172,544 $ 662,174 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in investing activities (563,430 ) (231,506 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in financing activities (458,332 ) (30,808 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (12,117 ) 10,480 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 138,665 410,340 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 961,474 551,134 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,100,139 $ 961,474

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

INVISALIGN BUSINESS METRICS

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 Invisalign Average Selling Price (ASP): Comprehensive Products ASP $ 1,340 $ 1,330 $ 1,245 $ 1,230 $ 1,275 $ 1,265 $ 1,250 $ 1,255 $ 1,270 $ 1,260 Non-Comprehensive Products ASP $ 1,050 $ 1,035 $ 1,005 $ 1,000 $ 1,020 $ 1,030 $ 1,040 $ 1,050 $ 1,040 $ 1,040 Number of Invisalign Doctors Cases Were Shipped To: Americas 32,315 22,165 34,625 38,165 49,615 38,975 40,740 41,310 40,460 56,750 International 28,535 25,945 35,380 38,585 52,445 39,630 42,725 44,190 43,080 65,800 Total Doctors Cases Shipped To 60,850 48,110 70,005 76,750 102,060 78,605 83,465 85,500 83,540 122,550 Invisalign Doctor Utilization Rates*: North America 6.9 4.8 8.4 8.7 19.8 9.1 9.9 9.8 9.3 28.1 North American Orthodontists 18.9 11.0 24.1 25.0 67.3 26.8 29.4 29.7 26.9 98.1 North American GP Dentists 3.6 2.5 4.2 4.5 9.6 4.8 5.3 5.0 5.1 14.3 International 5.1 4.7 6.4 6.9 14.5 6.8 7.1 6.5 6.8 17.5 Total Utilization Rates** 5.9 4.6 7.1 7.4 16.1 7.6 8.0 7.7 7.6 20.8

* # of cases shipped / # of doctors to whom cases were shipped

** LATAM utilization rate is not separately disclosed but included in the total utilization rates

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

(in thousands)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 Stock-based Compensation (SBC): SBC included in Gross Profit $ 1,347 $ 891 $ 1,247 $ 1,234 $ 4,719 $ 1,306 $ 1,418 $ 1,451 $ 1,458 $ 5,633 SBC included in Operating Expenses 21,580 24,116 23,982 24,030 93,708 25,935 27,437 26,951 28,380 108,703 Total SBC $ 22,927 $ 25,007 $ 25,229 $ 25,264 $ 98,427 $ 27,241 $ 28,855 $ 28,402 $ 29,838 $ 114,336

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 744,563 $ 610,463 $ 2,935,355 $ 1,763,235 Stock-based compensation 1,458 1,234 5,633 4,719 Amortization of intangibles (1) 2,798 2,175 9,502 6,525 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 748,819 $ 613,872 $ 2,950,490 $ 1,774,479 GAAP gross margin 72.2 % 73.2 % 74.3 % 71.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 72.6 % 73.6 % 74.6 % 71.8 % GAAP total operating expenses $ 523,671 $ 397,279 $ 1,958,955 $ 1,376,064 Stock-based compensation (28,380 ) (24,030 ) (108,703 ) (93,708 ) Amortization of intangibles (1) (933 ) (887 ) (3,668 ) (3,062 ) Acquisition related costs (2) — (62 ) (104 ) (7,683 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 494,358 $ 372,300 $ 1,846,480 $ 1,271,611 GAAP income from operations $ 220,892 $ 213,184 $ 976,400 $ 387,171 Stock-based compensation 29,838 25,264 114,336 98,427 Amortization of intangibles (1) 3,731 3,062 13,170 9,587 Acquisition related costs (2) — 62 104 7,683 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 254,461 $ 241,572 $ 1,104,010 $ 502,868 GAAP operating margin 21.4 % 25.5 % 24.7 % 15.7 % Non-GAAP operating margin 24.7 % 28.9 % 27.9 % 20.3 % GAAP total interest income and other income (expense), net $ (880 ) $ 1,358 $ 36,023 $ (8,222 ) Acquisition related costs (2) — — — 10,187 Arbitration award gain (3) — — (43,403 ) — Non-GAAP total interest income and other income (expense), net $ (880 ) $ 1,358 $ (7,380 ) $ 1,965 GAAP net income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 220,012 $ 214,542 $ 1,012,423 $ 378,949 Stock-based compensation 29,838 25,264 114,336 98,427 Amortization of intangibles (1) 3,731 3,062 13,170 9,587 Acquisition related costs (2) — 62 104 17,870 Arbitration award gain (3) — — (43,403 ) — Non-GAAP net income before provision for income taxes $ 253,581 $ 242,930 $ 1,096,630 $ 504,833

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION CONTINUED

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 29,051 $ 55,554 $ 240,403 $ (1,396,939 ) Tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments 5,651 2,635 25,629 23,566 Tax related non-GAAP items (4) (5,602 ) (22,984 ) (62,941 ) 1,462,302 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 29,100 $ 35,205 $ 203,091 $ 88,929 GAAP effective tax rate 13.2 % 25.9 % 23.7 % (368.6 )% Non-GAAP effective tax rate 11.5 % 14.5 % 18.5 % 17.6 % GAAP net income $ 190,961 $ 158,988 $ 772,020 $ 1,775,888 Stock-based compensation 29,838 25,264 114,336 98,427 Amortization of intangibles (1) 3,731 3,062 13,170 9,587 Acquisition related costs (2) — 62 104 17,870 Arbitration award gain (3) — — (43,403 ) — Tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments (5,651 ) (2,635 ) (25,629 ) (23,566 ) Tax related non-GAAP items (4) 5,602 22,984 62,941 (1,462,302 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 224,481 $ 207,725 $ 893,539 $ 415,904 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.40 $ 2.00 $ 9.69 $ 22.41 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.83 $ 2.61 $ 11.22 $ 5.25 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 79,431 79,505 79,670 79,230

Notes:

(1) Amortization of intangible assets related to certain acquisitions

(2) During 2021, acquisition related costs included professional fees related to our exocad acquisition. During 2020, acquisition costs included third party advisory, legal, tax, accounting, banking, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees and foreign exchange losses related to a forward contract for the purchase commitment related to our exocad acquisition.

(3) During 2021, we recorded a $43.4 million gain from the SDC arbitration award regarding the value of Align's capital account balance.

(4) During 2020, we recorded a one-time net tax benefit for the deferred tax asset and certain costs associated with the intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights and assets to our Swiss subsidiary. For the periods presented, we recorded amortization and certain adjustments to the benefit from the transferred intangible assets of our Swiss entity.

Refer to "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of press release.





ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

FISCAL 2022 OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

GAAP operating margin ~24.0% Stock-based compensation ~3.0% Amortization of intangibles (1) ~0.3% Non-GAAP operating margin ~27.0%

(1) Amortization of intangible assets related to certain acquisitions



