FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 25, 2021. Quarterly revenues were $205.0 million, an increase of 7.9% compared to $190.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 4.0% from $197.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2021, FormFactor recorded revenues of $770 million, up 11.0% from $694 million in fiscal 2020.



Delivered Q4 revenue above the outlook range, EPS at the high end of the outlook range

Achieved record Systems segment revenue, launched cryogenic testing as a service for quantum applications

Began customer shipments from new Livermore Manufacturing Center



“FormFactor posted revenue of over $200 million for the first time in our history, capping a record year that produced over three-quarters of a billion dollars in revenue and nearly $100 million of GAAP operating income,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the worldwide FormFactor team for their perseverance and dedication that produced these outstanding results.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $25.9 million, or $0.33 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 of $20.5 million, or $0.26 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 of $19.3 million, or $0.24 per fully-diluted share. Net income for fiscal 2021 was $83.9 million, or $1.06 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for fiscal 2020 of $78.5 million, or $0.99, per fully-diluted share. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 43.7%, compared with 42.2% in the third quarter of 2021, and 39.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin for fiscal 2021 was 41.9%, compared to 41.5% for fiscal 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $34.7 million, or $0.44 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 of $31.6 million, or $0.40 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 of $35.3 million, or $0.44 per fully-diluted share. Net income for fiscal 2021 was $125.5 million, or $1.59 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income of $118.0 million, or $1.49 per fully-diluted share for fiscal 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 44.3%, compared with 46.0% in the third quarter of 2021, and 43.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal 2021 was 44.9%, compared to 45.4% for fiscal 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below.

Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $23.9 million, compared to free cash flow for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 of $14.4 million, and free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $31.4 million. Free cash flow for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 was $73.7 million and $114.8 million, respectively. A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow is provided in the schedules included below.

Outlook

Dr. Slessor added, “As we start 2022, we continue to benefit from solid demand across all our served markets in probe cards and engineering systems. We believe our leadership position in our attractive served markets, paired with our differentiated strategy and disciplined execution, will drive continued growth and share gains as we progress towards our target model and beyond.”

For the first quarter ending March 26, 2022, FormFactor is providing the following outlook*:

GAAP Reconciling

Items** Non-GAAP Revenue $188 million to $200 million — $188 million to $200 million Gross Margin 42% to 45% $3 million 44% to 47% Net income per diluted share $0.23 to $0.31 $0.12 $0.35 to $0.43 *This outlook assumes consistent foreign currency rates. **Reconciling items are stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, and amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions.

FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 25,

2021 September 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Revenues $ 204,998 $ 189,964 $ 197,043 $ 769,674 $ 693,616 Cost of revenues 115,439 109,745 119,429 446,907 405,696 Gross profit 89,559 80,219 77,614 322,767 287,920 Operating expenses: Research and development 25,411 26,026 23,970 100,937 89,034 Selling, general and administrative 32,358 30,940 32,816 123,792 115,098 Total operating expenses 57,769 56,966 56,786 224,729 204,132 Operating income 31,790 23,253 20,828 98,038 83,788 Interest income 106 121 191 569 1,501 Interest expense (155 ) (151 ) (182 ) (602 ) (864 ) Other income, net 459 58 609 495 750 Income before income taxes 32,200 23,281 21,446 98,500 85,175 Provision for income taxes 6,303 2,784 2,173 14,576 6,652 Net income $ 25,897 $ 20,497 $ 19,273 $ 83,924 $ 78,523 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 1.08 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 1.06 $ 0.99 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 78,220 77,869 77,416 77,787 76,681 Diluted 79,121 79,029 79,562 79,133 79,001





FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 25,

2021 September 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 GAAP Revenue $ 204,998 $ 189,964 $ 197,043 $ 769,674 $ 693,616 Adjustments: Amortization of deferred revenue fair value adjustments due to acquisitions — 57 109 260 109 Non-GAAP Revenue $ 204,998 $ 190,021 $ 197,152 $ 769,934 $ 693,725 GAAP Gross Profit $ 89,559 $ 80,219 $ 77,614 $ 322,767 $ 287,920 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 1,197 1,545 6,869 14,795 23,288 Stock-based compensation 1,394 1,392 1,151 5,200 3,951 Restructuring charges (1,285 ) 4,322 — 3,205 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 90,865 $ 87,478 $ 85,634 $ 345,967 $ 315,159 GAAP Gross Margin 43.7 % 42.2 % 39.4 % 41.9 % 41.5 % Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 0.5 % 0.8 % 3.4 % 1.9 % 3.3 % Stock-based compensation 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.6 % Restructuring charges (0.6 )% 2.3 % — % 0.4 % — % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 44.3 % 46.0 % 43.4 % 44.9 % 45.4 % GAAP operating expenses $ 57,769 $ 56,966 $ 56,786 $ 224,729 $ 204,132 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles (1,569 ) (1,604 ) (1,794 ) (6,478 ) (6,382 ) Stock-based compensation (6,405 ) (6,528 ) (5,905 ) (24,184 ) (19,879 ) Restructuring charges (142 ) (311 ) — (919 ) — Loss (gain) on contingent consideration — — (892 ) 95 2,879 Acquisition related expenses — — (140 ) (209 ) (509 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 49,653 $ 48,523 $ 48,055 $ 193,034 $ 180,241 GAAP operating income $ 31,790 $ 23,253 $ 20,828 $ 98,038 $ 83,788 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 2,766 3,149 8,663 21,273 29,670 Stock-based compensation 7,799 7,920 7,056 29,384 23,830 Restructuring charges (1,143 ) 4,633 — 4,124 — Loss (gain) on contingent consideration — — 892 (95 ) (2,879 ) Acquisition related expenses — — 140 209 509 Non-GAAP operating income $ 41,212 $ 38,955 $ 37,579 $ 152,933 $ 134,918





FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 25,

2021 September 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 GAAP net income $ 25,897 $ 20,497 $ 19,273 $ 83,924 $ 78,523 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 2,766 3,149 8,663 21,273 29,670 Stock-based compensation 7,799 7,920 7,056 29,384 23,830 Restructuring charges (1,143 ) 4,633 — 4,124 — Loss (gain) on contingent consideration — — 892 (95 ) (2,879 ) Acquisition related expenses — — 140 209 509 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (657 ) (4,571 ) (675 ) (13,307 ) (11,669 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 34,662 $ 31,628 $ 35,349 $ 125,512 $ 117,984 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 1.08 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 1.06 $ 0.99 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 1.61 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 1.59 $ 1.49





FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 83,924 $ 78,523 Selected adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 25,772 20,694 Amortization 18,747 27,991 Stock-based compensation expense 29,384 23,830 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 15,544 13,117 Non-cash restructuring 1,646 — Gain on contingent consideration (95 ) (2,879 ) Other activity impacting operating cash flows (35,558 ) 7,980 Net cash provided by operating activities 139,364 169,256 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (66,496 ) (55,865 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (51,880 ) Proceeds (purchases) of marketable securities, net (58,245 ) 8,741 Other activity impacting investing cash flows — 82 Net cash used in investing activities (124,741 ) (98,922 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of common stock through stock repurchase program (24,038 ) — Proceeds from issuances of common stock 10,653 10,010 Payment of contingent consideration (3,873 ) — Proceeds from term loan debt — 18,000 Payment of term loan debt issuance costs — (78 ) Principal repayments on term loans (9,337 ) (43,417 ) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards (20,604 ) (15,450 ) Net cash used in financing activities (47,199 ) (30,935 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,180 ) 3,762 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,756 ) 43,161 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 191,098 147,937 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 155,342 $ 191,098





FORMFACTOR, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 25,

2021 September 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,927 $ 34,282 $ 45,047 $ 139,364 $ 169,256 Adjustments: Acquisition related payments in working capital — — 140 209 509 Cash paid for interest 147 157 184 643 867 Capital expenditures (15,143 ) (20,031 ) (13,978 ) (66,496 ) (55,865 ) Free cash flow $ 23,931 $ 14,408 $ 31,393 $ 73,720 $ 114,767





FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 25,

2021 September 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,010 $ 153,781 $ 187,225 Marketable securities 125,055 110,898 67,810 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 115,541 105,807 107,603 Inventories, net 111,548 115,104 99,229 Restricted cash 2,233 2,019 1,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,652 18,892 23,303 Total current assets 524,039 506,501 487,074 Restricted cash 2,099 1,674 1,969 Operating lease, right-of-use-assets 35,210 36,669 30,756 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 146,555 140,098 104,103 Goodwill 212,299 213,293 212,761 Intangibles, net 36,342 39,195 59,147 Deferred tax assets 61,995 67,231 66,242 Other assets 1,981 1,930 1,165 Total assets $ 1,020,520 $ 1,006,591 $ 963,217 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,862 $ 64,925 $ 62,045 Accrued liabilities 50,836 54,625 55,342 Current portion of term loans, net of unamortized issuance costs 8,931 9,213 9,516 Deferred revenue 23,224 23,275 20,964 Operating lease liabilities 7,901 7,962 6,704 Total current liabilities 148,754 160,000 154,571 Term loans, less current portion, net of unamortized issuance costs 15,434 17,742 24,978 Deferred tax liabilities 3,623 4,264 5,346 Long-term operating lease liabilities 31,009 32,401 27,996 Other liabilities 5,920 5,794 6,242 Total liabilities 204,740 220,201 219,133 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 78 78 78 Additional paid-in capital 898,945 892,303 903,838 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,449 ) 1,700 5,886 Accumulated deficit (81,794 ) (107,691 ) (165,718 ) Total stockholders' equity 815,780 786,390 744,084 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,020,520 $ 1,006,591 $ 963,217





