Hawkins, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 8% to $0.14 Per Share

Roseville, MN, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on February 2, 2022, increased its quarterly cash dividend 8% to $0.14 per share payable March 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022. With this increase, the dividend has been increased by 14% over the last 12 months. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 49 facilities in 24 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.



