Tyson Foods Invests in Bowling Green, Kentucky with State-of-the-Art Facility

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods leadership, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and city officials from Bowling Green broke ground today on the site of Tyson’s new $355 million bacon production facility. Once operational in late 2023, the 400,000 square foot facility will employ 450 people and help meet growing demand for the company’s iconic Wright® and Jimmy Dean® brands.

“Tyson Foods announced this tremendous investment in Warren County just over three months ago, and I am thrilled to join the company’s leaders for today’s groundbreaking as they quickly move forward with the project,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “This commitment to create hundreds of jobs in Bowling Green is amazing news for the workforce throughout the region and builds on Tyson’s already impressive presence in our state. I look forward to our continued growth together.”

The project is part of Tyson’s commitment to meet increasing retail and foodservice demand for bacon products and deliver against its strategy of accelerating long-term growth aligned to consumer trends.

“This is a historic day for Tyson Foods as we invest to meet the continued growth of our iconic Wright and Jimmy Dean brands,” said Noelle O’Mara, Group President of Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to build on our successful relationship with the State of Kentucky and look forward to contributing to the community in Bowling Green and Warren County.”

“I’m excited that Tyson Foods has chosen to invest in our community and want to thank its leaders and our local and state economic development officials for working together to make this possible,” said Warren County Judge/Executive Mike Buchanon. “This groundbreaking today is further proof that our community has so much to offer businesses—from a diverse and highly trained workforce to a quality of life that is second to none.”

The state-of-the-art facility will feature the latest robotics and automated technologies to maximize production efficiency and team member safety. The plant will primarily produce Wright Brand and Jimmy Dean retail and foodservice products and is in the expanded Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green.

“Job creation of this magnitude by Tyson Foods is an investment in the future of the people of Bowling Green,” said Mayor Todd Alcott. “Tyson Foods is a highly recognizable brand in homes across the world, and we are excited to now call them a member of our community.”

Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, looks forward to a successful long-term relationship with the company.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Tyson Foods’ groundbreaking today,” said Bunch. “I am confident that Tyson will be an exceptional corporate citizen to our wonderful community. We look forward to this diversification of our economy and working with Tyson to grow here well into the future.”

The company employs more than 3,900 people across Kentucky with operations in Claryville, Albany and Robards. Tyson Foods’ total statewide impact was $425 million in 2020. This is a continuation of Tyson’s commitment to reinvest in Kentucky, the surrounding region, and rural America.

It will be several months before the company will be able to hire team members for its Bowling Green operation, but people who want to work for Tyson Foods are encouraged to frequently check the Tyson Foods Careers website .

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 137,000 team members at October 2, 2021. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com .

