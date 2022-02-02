Heat Biologics Announces Planned Transfer to the NYSE American

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, announced today that it plans to change its listing from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the NYSE American stock exchange.



“We are pleased to announce our listing on the NYSE American, a global leader in listings for a range of sectors, including life sciences and technology,” said Jeff Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Heat. “As our company continues to grow and execute on upcoming milestones, we believe our stockholders will benefit from the broad exposure and international reach of this exchange.”

Heat expects to commence trading as an NYSE American-listed company when markets open on Monday, February 14, 2022. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under its existing “HTBX” symbol. The Company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market until the close of market on Friday, February 11, 2022.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies and vaccines to modulate the immune system. Heat’s gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 trial, various infectious disease/biological threat programs in preclinical development and a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

