MusclePharm Dramatically Expands Distribution Channel with Amazon.com; Offering Three Flavors of MP Combat Energy Drinks to Its 200 Million Prime Members

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced a partnership with Amazon.com to offer its recently launched fully functional energy drink line, MP Combat Energy. Amazon.com will initially feature three flavors, Green Apple, Grapefruit Lime and Black Cherry to its 200 Million Prime Members.



MP Combat Energy drinks has 300 mg of caffeine per can, 600 mg of BCAA Aminos, 100% RDI B-vitamins, zero sugar, zero calories, natural flavors and a very competitive price point per case.

Mr. Ryan Drexler, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of MusclePharm, stated, “The customer feedback and sell-thru of our recently launched energy drink line has exceeded our expectations and the addition of Amazon as our largest distributor will greatly strengthen our multi-channel expansion strategy. We have assembled a strong and growing beverage team of top industry veterans and are very confident their many years of experience have us well positioned for many years of strong growth.”

Mr. Drexler continued, “In addition, to our initial MP Combat Energy line rollout, we will be adding our FitMiss energy drink in the coming months. The “good for you” energy drink market is one of the fastest growing sectors of the beverage industry and our brand recognition combined with a superior product offering and leading beverage team has us well positioned to bring our leading offerings to customers throughout North America.”

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition and lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties includes the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™–a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

