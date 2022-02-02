IBEX Limited to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 16, 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.



What: ibex Limited Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 614-1408

International: (914) 987-7129

Conference ID: 3209898 Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 3209898

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on February 23, 2022) Webcast: https://investors.ibex.co/

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 33 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X technology platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

