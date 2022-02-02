Wave Life Sciences Announces Two Papers in the Journal Nucleic Acids Research Describing How PN Backbone Chemistry Modifications Enhance the Pharmacological Effects of Oligonucleotides

Wave paper on PN chemistry for silencing in the CNS, and the implications for oligonucleotides more broadly, designated as a Breakthrough Article by Nucleic Acids Research

Publications highlight the profound impact of PN chemistry on potency, distribution, and durability of effect in multiple preclinical models and across modalities; underscore the potential of Wave’s ongoing clinical programs and pipeline, all of which utilize PN chemistry

First clinical data for PN chemistry-containing stereopure oligonucleotides expected in 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced two publications in the journal Nucleic Acids Research supporting the incorporation of PN backbone chemistry modifications (PN chemistry) in stereopure oligonucleotides as a significant advancement for the therapeutic oligonucleotide field. In the multitude of in vitro and in vivo (animal) studies highlighted in the papers, PN chemistry dramatically improved potency, distribution, and durability of effect. The papers explore the use of PN chemistry in stereopure silencing oligonucleotides for central nervous system (CNS) diseases and stereopure splicing oligonucleotides for neuromuscular diseases. Wave currently has three ongoing clinical trials investigating PN chemistry-containing compounds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)/frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Huntington’s disease (HD).

The publication focused on PN chemistry for silencing in the CNS was also designated as a Breakthrough Article by the journal, which is awarded for high-impact studies answering long-standing questions in the field of nucleic acids research and/or opening up new areas and mechanistic hypotheses for investigation.

“These papers on PN chemistry – specifically phosphoryl guanidine linkages – demonstrate that we have identified an important new opportunity for optimizing therapeutic stereopure oligonucleotides,” said Chandra Vargeese, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Wave Life Sciences. “Wave was founded on the insight that chirality matters in oligonucleotides, just as it matters in small molecules. Rather than ignore the structural feature of stereochemistry, we developed the ability to control it and design single isomers, giving us the resolution necessary to better characterize structure-activity relationships and discover novel chemistry modifications aimed at improving potency, distribution and durability of effect. It was through our foundational science that we were able to uncover the potential of PN chemistry and deploy it across our pipeline and modalities. We’re proud to be sharing these scientific contributions, which help to advance the field of genetic medicines.”

Highlights from the Breakthrough Article on applying PN chemistry to stereopure silencing oligonucleotides (“Impact of guanidine-containing backbone linkages on stereopure antisense oligonucleotides in the CNS”) include:

Incorporation of PN linkages to a stereopure PS/PO oligonucleotide backbone increased potency of silencing in cultured neurons under free-uptake conditions 10-fold, compared with similarly-modified stereopure PS/PO-based molecules without PN linkages

The increased potency resulting from incorporation of PN linkages translated in vivo in mouse CNS PN chemistry also increased durability of silencing activity in mouse CNS

Stereopure oligonucleotides with PN linkages were significantly more potent than stereorandom oligonucleotides with PN linkages, highlighting the importance of control of backbone stereochemistry in design of oligonucleotide therapeutics

The paper also highlights the structure-activity relationship that underscores application of PN chemistry to antisense oligonucleotides



Highlights from the paper on applying PN chemistry to stereopure splicing oligonucleotides (“Control of backbone chemistry and chirality boost oligonucleotide splice switching activity”) include:

Chimeric skipping oligonucleotides with PN linkages promoted exon skipping and dystrophin restoration in the severe double-knock out (dKO) mouse model for DMD Improved activity correlated with improved muscle exposure (in vivo) and muscle cell uptake / intracellular stability (in vitro)

Oligonucleotides with PN linkages improved muscle function and increased lifespan in the dKO mouse model Restored respiratory function to wild-type levels in multiple assays (tidal volume, minute volume, peak inspiratory flow, peak expiratory flow) in 6-week study Improved survival from a median of 49 days (PBS) to a median >274 days (150 mg/kg weekly) and median >280 days (75 mg/kg biweekly) Treated dKO mice in survival studies exhibited improved weight gain, biomarker signatures and skeletal muscle function

The paper also illustrates the structure-activity relationship analysis that underscores Wave’s stereopure exon skipping oligonucleotides



“The foundational work outlined in these publications resulted in our next generation of clinical candidates currently being dosed in three clinical trials and has been critical as we continue to build a robust research pipeline,” said Michael Panzara, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Therapeutics Discovery and Development at Wave Life Sciences. “The findings fuel our optimism for the clinical data we expect this year from the ongoing studies of WVE-N531 in DMD, WVE-004 in C9orf72-associated ALS and FTD, and WVE-003 in HD.”

