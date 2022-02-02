SiTime Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $75.7 million, a 88.1% increase from the $40.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $218.8 million, a 88.4% increase from the $116.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2020.
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results
In the fourth quarter of 2021, gross margins were $52.1 million, or 68.8% of revenue, operating expenses were $31.9 million or 42.2% of revenue, GAAP income from operations was $20.2 million, or 26.6% of revenue and net income was $19.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share.
For the year ended 2021, gross margins were $139.5 million, or 63.7% of revenue, operating expenses were $106.6 million or 48.7% of revenue, GAAP income from operations was $32.8 million, or 15.0% of revenue and net income was $32.3 million, or $1.53 per diluted share.
Total cash and cash equivalents were $559.5 million on December 31, 2021.
Non-GAAP Results
This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.
The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, non-GAAP gross margins were $52.6 million, or 69.4% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $23.0 million, or 30.4% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $29.5 million, or 39.0% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $29.2 million, or $1.32 per diluted share.
For the fiscal year 2021, non-GAAP gross margins were $141.2 million, or 64.5% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $76.1 million, or 34.8% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $65.2 million, or 29.8% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $64.6 million, or $3.05 per diluted share.
Conference Call
SiTime will broadcast its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results conference call today, February 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed by calling +1-844-467-7657 and using conference ID 9260015. The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website for a limited period of time.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.
|SiTime Corporation
|Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
|Three Months
Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2021
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Revenue
|$
|75,741
|$
|218,808
|Cost of revenue
|23,618
|79,346
|Gross profit
|52,123
|139,462
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|15,851
|52,104
|Sales, general and administrative
|16,091
|54,515
|Total operating expenses
|31,942
|106,619
|Income from operations
|20,181
|32,843
|Other expense, net
|(311
|)
|(488
|)
|Income before income taxes
|19,870
|32,355
|Income tax expense
|(11
|)
|(78
|)
|Net income
|$
|19,859
|$
|32,277
|Net income attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive income
|$
|19,859
|$
|32,277
|Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|0.99
|$
|1.70
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income per share
|20,042
|19,006
|Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.90
|$
|1.53
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share
|22,088
|21,144
|SiTime Corporation
|Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Three Months
Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2021
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP
|Revenue
|$
|75,741
|$
|218,808
|GAAP gross profit
|52,123
|139,462
|GAAP gross margin
|68.8
|%
|63.7
|%
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
|462
|1,768
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|52,585
|$
|141,230
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|69.4
|%
|64.5
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP
|GAAP research and development expenses
|15,851
|52,104
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
|(3,649
|)
|(12,709
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|12,202
|$
|39,395
|GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
|16,091
|54,515
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
|(5,250
|)
|(17,837
|)
|Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
|$
|10,841
|$
|36,678
|Total Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|23,043
|$
|76,073
|Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to non-GAAP income from operations
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|20,181
|$
|32,843
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
|9,361
|32,314
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|29,542
|$
|65,157
|Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue
|39.0
|%
|29.8
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
|GAAP net income
|$
|19,859
|$
|32,277
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
|9,361
|32,314
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|29,220
|$
|64,591
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share
|22,088
|21,144
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
|Stock-based compensation
|$
|8,454
|$
|29,992
|Stock-based compensation related taxes
|907
|2,322
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
|$
|9,361
|$
|32,314
|GAAP net income per share diluted
|$
|0.90
|$
|1.53
|Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above
|0.42
|1.52
|Non-GAAP net income per share diluted
|$
|1.32
|$
|3.05
|SiTime Corporation
|Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|As of
|December 31, 2021
|(in thousands)
|Assets:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|559,461
|Accounts receivable, net
|38,376
|Related party accounts receivable
|-
|Inventories
|23,630
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,476
|Total current assets
|625,943
|Property and equipment, net
|37,902
|Intangible assets, net
|5,977
|Right-of-use assets, net
|8,194
|Other assets
|193
|Total assets
|$
|678,209
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|13,103
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|24,282
|Total current liabilities
|37,385
|Lease liabilities
|6,398
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,929
|Total liabilities
|45,712
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|663,614
|Accumulated deficit
|(31,119
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|632,497
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|678,209
Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
1-949-224-3874 | 1-214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com
SiTime Corporation
Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com