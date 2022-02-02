The RealReal to Host 2022 Investor Day at Its Authentication Center in Phoenix

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that it plans to hold an Investor Day on March 22, 2022, at its authentication center in Phoenix.



The event will feature presentations from The RealReal executive team, a question-and-answer session, and a tour of the authentication center, providing in-person attendees with a greater understanding of The RealReal’s rigorous authentication process and operations.

Due to health and safety considerations and space limitations, the number of in-person participants will be limited, and registration for in-person attendance is required prior to the event. To register, please contact The RealReal’s Investor Relations team – see below for contact information.

A live webcast of the presentations and question-and-answer session will be available on March 22 on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage at investor.therealreal.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations webpage following the event.

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 24 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 18 retail locations, including our 15 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Caitlin Howe

Vice President of Investor Relations

caitlin.howe@therealreal.com