Ocean Power Technologies to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Results on Monday, March 14, 2022

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it will report its fiscal year 2022 third quarter results for the period ending January 31, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, March 14, 2022.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

OPT will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, March 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. OPT President and CEO Dr. Philipp Stratmann will update investors on company activities, including the progress of integrating recently acquired Marine Advanced Robotics and the development of OPT’s proprietary maritime domain awareness software.

Phone access: 877-407-8291 (toll-free) or 201-689-8345 (direct). Please dial the number 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Live webcast access: www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com/investor-relations

A replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the call's completion until June 15, 2022. You may access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the Conference ID 13726660. The archived webcast will also be available on the OPT website investor relations page.

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts starting on March 15. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com or 609-730-0400 x401.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.