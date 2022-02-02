Next-Generation 'Metaverse Conference' Features World-Renowned Futurists Peter Diamandis and Ray Kurzweil and Metaverse Platform Creator Eric Pulier

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, futurist and entrepreneur Peter H. Diamandis, Founder of the XPRIZE and Executive Founder of Singularity University, will partner with serial entrepreneur Eric Pulier, CEO and founder of Vatom, to demonstrate the next generation of virtual networking events for the Abundance360 community. Abundance360 is a year-round Mastermind and Executive Program led by Diamandis.

This event welcomes over 300 investors, founders, and CEOs to experience the newly released Vatom Metaverse Platform and to hear from futurists Peter Diamandis, Ray Kurzweil, and Eric Pulier.

About the Vatom Metaverse Platform: The Metaverse is the next evolution of the World Wide Web—transforming it into a massively scalable, social space with native, AI-driven Smart NFTs that can move seamlessly across desktop, mobile, AR and VR.

Vatom has just released the first feature-complete Metaverse platform, built with a simple to use, open, plug-in architecture that can enable anyone to create their own place in the Metaverse.

What Shopify is to Commerce, Vatom is to the Metaverse.

The Vatom Platform allows you to host thousands of people in a single shared space (as compared to other solutions which are limited to hosting 20-100 people in a single shared space). The platform can host large events, concerts, conferences, employee spaces, retail experiences, and more.

The Vatom Metaverse Platform is already supporting some of the largest brands in the world, including Intel, Slack, iHeart Media, State Farm, Diageo, and P&G.

Using the Vatom Platform, the Abundance Metaverse will enable participants to interact and exchange ideas, access special guest speakers, share business cards, and collect unique Smart NFTs (designed to recognize the world's Top 25 Modern Innovators).

About Peter H. Diamandis: Diamandis is a serial entrepreneur, futurist, technologist, TED Speaker, New York Times Best-Selling Author of Abundance, BOLD, The Future Is Faster Than You Think, and the founder of over 20 companies. Fortune Magazine has named Diamandis one of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders.

About Ray Kurzweil: Kurzweil is an American inventor and futurist. He has written books on health, artificial intelligence (AI), transhumanism, the technological singularity, and futurism. Kurzweil is the co-Founder of Singularity University. Kurzweil received the 1999 National Medal of Technology and Innovation and has received 21 honorary doctorates, and honors from three U.S. presidents. He has been called "Edison's rightful heir."

About Eric Pulier: Eric Pulier is a serial entrepreneur, technologist, published author, columnist, public speaker, philanthropist, and founder of over fifteen companies. In early 2015 Eric proposed a concept of programmable, dynamic non-fungible tokens on blockchains now better known as Smart NFTs.

The Feb. 3 Experience: During the Abundance Metaverse experience on February 3, Abundance360 members will participate in multiple networking discussions on topics—ranging from artificial intelligence and the cryptocurrency markets to longevity science and investing in exponential technologies.

To close out this first Abundance Metaverse experience, world-renowned technologist and futurist Ray Kurzweil will give a Keynote address with a Q&A. Kurzweil is one of the world's leading inventors and thinkers, the Director of Engineering at Google, a New York Times bestselling author, and a Co-Founder of Singularity University with Diamandis.

Diamandis commented: "The Vatom Metaverse Platform allows the critical networking and 'chance' encounters that have been missing from today's virtual Zoom conferences. My mission each year is to introduce my Abundance360 members to the latest cutting-edge technology. This year, as the 'Metaverse' has become such a buzzword, I want to give my members a taste of what is coming. This platform enables that experience. I'm proud of the incredibly powerful, scalable and interactive design enabled by Eric Pulier and his team at Vatom."

Pulier added: "At Vatom our mission is to enable both companies and individuals to easily engage directly with the emerging Web3. We do this because we believe this will help unleash unlimited creative and financial opportunities for every person on the planet."

About Abundance360: Abundance360 (A360) is the year-round Mastermind and Executive Program created by Peter Diamandis in 2013. The program is designed to keep members on the cutting edge of exponential tech and to help them hone the 4 Mindsets that are most critical during this period of rapid accelerating change: Abundance Mindset, Exponential Mindset, Longevity Mindset, and a Moonshot Mindset.

A360 kicks off every year with a three-day Summit in March, followed by multiple Implementation Workshops, ongoing Member Forum Group interactions, and now, experiences in the Abundance Metaverse.

