Tarsus to Host Eye Care Leaders Webcast on Unmet Needs in Demodex Blepharitis and Potential of TP-03

Revolutionizing Treatment for Demodex Blepharitis Patients event to feature Eric Donnenfeld, M.D.; Paul Karpecki, O.D.; and Elizabeth Yeu, M.D.



Webcast scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. pacific time for a corporate update and to provide expert clinical perspectives on Demodex blepharitis (DB) and the potential of TP-03 to treat this disease. The approximately 60-minute webcast will include presentations from Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarsus; Eric Donnenfeld, M.D.; Paul Karpecki, O.D.; and Elizabeth Yeu, M.D, Chief Medical Advisor for Tarsus.

The agenda for the webcast will be as follows:

Welcome and Introductions David Nakasone Tarsus: Positioned for a Transformational Year Bobak Azamian Prevalence and Impact of Demodex Blepharitis Eric Donnenfeld Diagnosis and Unmet Need Paul Karpecki Real World Demodex Blepharitis Case Studies Eric Donnenfeld and Paul Karpecki TP-03 Clinical Data Review Elizabeth Yeu What’s Ahead Bobak Azamian Questions and Answers All

Interested parties may access the webcast here or at the events section of the Tarsus website. A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About TP-03

TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) is a novel, investigational therapeutic designed to resolve the signs of Demodex blepharitis by targeting and eradicating the root cause of the disease – Demodex mite infestation. Lotilaner is a well-characterized anti-parasitic agent that paralyzes and eradicates Demodex mites by selectively inhibiting the GABA-Cl channels. It is a highly lipophilic molecule, which may promote its uptake in the oily sebum of the hair follicle where the mites reside. TP-03 was evaluated in the pivotal Saturn-1 (Phase 2b/3) trial involving 421 patients and successfully met the primary and secondary endpoints with no serious treatment-related adverse events and was well tolerated. TP-03 is currently being evaluated in the Saturn-2 (Phase 3) pivotal trial. If approved, TP-03 may potentially offer treatment for millions of patients around the world with Demodex blepharitis.

About Demodex Blepharitis

Blepharitis is a common lid margin disease that is characterized by eyelid margin inflammation, redness and ocular irritation. Demodex blepharitis is caused by an infestation of Demodex mites, the most common ectoparasite found on humans and accounts for over two-thirds of all blepharitis cases. Demodex blepharitis may affect as many as 25 million Americans based on an extrapolation from the Titan study indicating 58% of patients presenting to U.S. eye care clinics have collarettes, a pathognomonic sign of Demodex infestation, and that at least 45 million people annually visit an eye care clinic. Demodex blepharitis can have a significant clinical burden and negatively impact patients’ daily lives. The Titan study also showed that current management tools, such as tea tree oil and lid wipes, are ineffective at treating Demodex blepharitis. Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments for Demodex blepharitis.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. The company is studying two investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic being studied in a second Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease. Tarsus is developing TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1b clinical trial.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding the market size for TP-03 and TP-05, future events and Tarsus’ plans for and the anticipated benefits of its product candidates including TP-03, TP-04 and TP-05, the timing, objectives and results of the clinical trials, anticipated regulatory and development milestones, future financial condition and position, and the quotations of Tarsus’ management. The words, without limitation, “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors and are detailed from time to time in the reports Tarsus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Tarsus’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 31, 2021 and the most recent Form 10-Q quarterly filing for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 filed on November 10, 2021 with the SEC, which Tarsus incorporates by reference into this press release, copies of which are posted on its website and are available from Tarsus without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Tarsus’ management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Tarsus specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

