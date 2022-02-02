Territorial Savings Bank to Reopen Two Branches

HONOLULU, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Savings Bank announced that it plans to reopen its Pearl City and Kalihi Branches on Monday, February 7, 2022. The branches were temporarily closed in January due to staffing challenges related to COVID.



“We are grateful to our staff and customers who diligently wear masks and practice social distancing while in our branches. Their care and compassion for each other helped us to quickly recover from the impact of COVID last month,” explained Robert Lee, Senior Vice President of Banking Services. “We want to remind our customers that we offer contact-free banking such as mobile banking, online banking and phone banking so customers can bank safely from home or their office,” added Lee.

Territorial Savings Bank began in 1921 offering home loans and savings accounts to the people of Hawaii. Today, with 29 branches on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai, Territorial Savings Bank offers a full array of residential mortgage loans and attractive rates on checking and savings accounts.