Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast Its February 23, 2022 First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Live at 8:30 a.m. (ET)

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, will broadcast live on its website, www.TollBrothers.com, a conference call to discuss results for its first quarter ended January 31, 2022. The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The Company will announce its first quarter FY 2022 results after the market close on February 22, 2022. The call will be hosted by Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer.



The call can be accessed through the Investor Relations portion of the Toll Brothers website, www.TollBrothers.com. To hear the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, then click on the Investor Relations page, and select “Events & Presentations.”

The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41077925-ed23-4a07-a74e-8062cba75135