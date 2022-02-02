Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

WENZHOU, China, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2021
|For the fiscal year ended September 30,
|($ millions, except per share data)
|2021
|2020
|% Change
|Revenue
|$70.25
|$59.14
|18.79%
|Gross profit
|$11.32
|$10.66
|6.15%
|Gross margin
|16.11%
|18.03%
|(1.92) percentage points
|Operating income
|$2.58
|$4.61
|(44.02)%
|Operating income margin
|3.67%
|7.79%
|(4.12) percentage points
|Net income attributable to Huadi International
|$2.53
|$3.32
|(23.8)%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.21
|$0.34
|(38.24)%
- Revenue increased by 18.79% to $70.25 million primarily due to: 1) the increased market demand of construction materials and shortage of supply on the current market; 2) the growth in the number of domestic and international clients and sales.
- Gross profit increased by 6.15% to $11.32 million. The increase of gross profit was consistent with the increase of revenues for fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020. Gross margin was 16.11%, compared to 18.03% for the prior fiscal year. The decrease of gross profit margin was mainly due to increased raw material cost caused by the supply shortage of steel materials and increased international fright expenses.
- Operating income was $2.58 million, compared to $4.61 million for the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 3.67%, compared to 7.79% for the prior fiscal year.
- Net income attributable to Huadi International was $2.53 million, or net earnings of $0.21 per share. This compared to net income attributable to Huadi International of $3.32 million, or $0.34 per share, for the prior fiscal year.
“We are pleased with our business performance for the fiscal year 2021, generated $70.25 million revenue and $11.32 million gross profit for the fiscal year 2021, increased 18.79% and 6.15%, respectively, compared to the last fiscal year, our domestic and international sales increased by 12.40% and 44.2%, respectively. The significant growth shows our great efforts to sustainably develop our business operation, and the market recognizing the quality of our products and the brand awareness of Huadi. Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2022, we will continue to execute our growth strategies and improve our brand influence, while the demand for the construction materials continues to grow, our strong business operation performance positions us well to increase market share in this industry that will continue to consolidate, and create more benefits to all of our shareholders in the future,” commented Mr. Di Wang, Chairman of Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Fiscal year 2021
Revenue
The following table presents revenue by geographic areas for the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 respectively.
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Top 5 International Markets:
|Sales Amount
($ millions)
|As %
of Sales
|Sales Amount
($ millions)
|As %
of Sales
|China
|$
|53.13
|81.22
|%
|$
|47.27
|79.93
|%
|US
|5,.74
|8.78
|%
|3.0
|5.07
|%
|India
|4.19
|6.41
|%
|5.08
|8.59
|%
|Australia
|0.55
|0.84
|%
|1.33
|2.24
|%
|Switzerland
|0.51
|0.79
|%
|-
|-
|%
|Other foreign countries
|6.12
|1.96
|%
|2.46
|4.17
|%
For the year ended September 30, 2021, revenues increased by approximately $11.11 million or 18.79%, to approximately $70.25 million from approximately $59.14 million for the year ended September 30, 2020. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:
|1)
|Due to increased market demand of construction materials and shortage of supply on the current market, particularly the piping systems in the real estate sector, we observed an increase of weighted average selling price (“ASP”) during the fiscal year 2021.
|2)
|As a result of global shortage of construction materials, our domestic sales increased over 12.40% compared to the last fiscal year. Our international sales revenue during fiscal year 2021 amounted to $17.12 million, an increase of $5.25 million, or 44.2%, compared to last fiscal year
Gross Profit
Our gross profit increased by approximately $0.66 million, or 6.15%, to approximately $11.32 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 from approximately $10.66 million for the year ended September 30, 2020. The increase of gross profit was consistent with the increase of revenues for fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020. Gross profit margin was 16.11% for the year ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 18.03% for the year ended September 30, 2020. The decrease of gross profit margin was mainly due to increased raw material cost caused by the supply shortage of steel materials and increased international fright expenses.
Operating Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately $2.75 million, or 69.72% to approximately $6.68 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to approximately $3.94 million for the year ended September 30, 2020. The increase of SGA expenses was mainly due to increased consulting and compliance expenses in relation to our initial public offering and increased freight expenses incurred during fiscal year 2021.
Research and development expenses decreased by approximately $0.06 million, or 2.98% to approximately $2.06 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to approximately $2.12 million for the year ended September 30, 2020. Management is committed to expanding our research and development activities.
Total operating expenses increased by $2.68 million, or 44.28%, to $8.74 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $6.06 million for the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of sales, total operating expenses was 12.4% for the fiscal year 2020, compared to 10.2% for the prior fiscal year.
Total Operating Income
Operating income was $2.58 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to income from operations of $4.61 million for the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 3.67%, compared to operating profit margin of 7.79% for the prior fiscal year.
Interest expenses
Our interest expense (net) decreased by approximately $0.10 million, or 4.81% to approximately $2.06 million for the year ended September 30, 2021, from approximately $2.16 million for the year ended September 30, 2020. The decrease of interest expense was mainly due to decreased bank loan the Company borrowed from the banks.
Other Income
We had net other income of approximately $1.95 million, which mainly attributable to dividend income received from invested company and government grant received during fiscal year 2021, comparing to net other income of approximately $1.13 million, which mainly attributable to dividend income received from invested company and government grant received during fiscal year 2020.
Net Income and earnings per share
As a result of the factors described above, net income was $2.56 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to net income of $3.36 million for the prior fiscal year. Net income margin was 3.6% for the fiscal year 2021, compared to net profit margin of 5.8% for the prior fiscal year.
After deducting for non-controlling interests, net income attributable to Huadi International was $2.53 million, or net earnings of $0.21 per share, for the fiscal year 2021. This compared to net income attributable to Huadi International of $3.32 million, or $0.34 per share, for the prior fiscal year.
Financial Condition
As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.35 million, compared to $0.80 million as of September 30, 2020. Short-term bank borrowings were $33.46 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $31.22 million as of September 30, 2020.
Accounts receivable net of allowance was $25.28 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $15.53 million as of September 30, 2020. Inventories were $22.72 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $20.84 million as of September 30, 2020. Accounts payable was $1.71 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.86 million as of September 30, 2020.
Total current assets and current liabilities were $77.08 million and $48.77 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 1.58 as of September 30, 2021. This compared to total current assets and current liabilities were $47.35 million and $43.33 million, respectively, and current ratio of 1.09 as of September 30, 2020.
Net cash used in operating activities was $5.65 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities was $3.20 million for the prior fiscal year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.90 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $0.06 million for the prior fiscal year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $21.28 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $4.69 million for the prior fiscal year.
Recent Developments
On November 10, 2021, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement on October 28, 2021 with Zhejiang Lanneng Gas Equipment Limited to jointly develop and produce high-pressure hydrogen storage tank stainless steel pipe.
On November 1, 2021, the Company was awarded stainless steel seamless pipe order contracts worth $3.26 million in total.
About Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.
Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China and across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE and Canada. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill and mechanical industries. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.huadi.cc.
Forward-Looking Statement
HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
|2021
|2020
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|15,350,197
|$
|796,794
|Restricted cash
|1,304,518
|908,410
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,066,937 and $2,910,554, respectively
|21,297,261
|13,618,697
|Accounts receivable – related parties
|3,981,697
|1,914,380
|Notes receivable
|2,593,018
|555,612
|Inventories
|22,721,265
|20,837,594
|Advances to suppliers
|3,806,420
|998,123
|Advances to suppliers – related parties
|5,550,504
|5,342,512
|Other receivables
|475,793
|2,375,031
|Total current assets
|77,080,673
|47,347,153
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|7,208,705
|6,687,642
|Land use rights, net
|1,234,636
|1,202,687
|Long-term investments
|14,171,928
|13,449,305
|Deferred tax assets
|549,921
|436,583
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|100,245,863
|$
|69,123,370
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,713,716
|$
|1,855,047
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,048,979
|1,587,826
|Notes payable
|2,312,556
|1,517,026
|Advances from customers
|4,667,084
|1,515,452
|Due to related parties
|514,913
|1,407,711
|Short-term borrowings
|33,459,043
|31,221,280
|Tax payable
|4,051,158
|4,230,328
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|48,767,449
|43,334,670
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 13,127,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|2,625
|2,000
|Additional paid-in capital
|44,211,336
|22,531,620
|Statutory surplus reserves
|255,705
|-
|Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
|2,116,581
|(159,189
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|4,627,661
|3,189,856
|Total equity attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.
|51,213,908
|25,564,287
|Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
|264,506
|224,413
|Total shareholders’ equity
|51,478,414
|25,788,700
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|100,245,863
|$
|69,123,370
HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
|2021
|2020
|Sales
|$
|67,006,655
|$
|57,767,081
|Production service revenue
|3,239,956
|1,370,197
|Cost of sales
|(58,926,675
|)
|(48,473,061
|)
|Gross profit
|11,319,936
|10,664,217
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|6,684,410
|3,938,511
|Research and development
|2,057,547
|2,120,649
|Total operating expenses
|8,741,957
|6,059,160
|Operating income
|2,577,979
|4,605,057
|Other income (expenses):
|Interest expenses, net
|(2,058,461
|)
|(2,162,589
|)
|Other income, net
|1,948,527
|1,132,780
|Total other expenses, net
|(109,934
|)
|(1,029,809
|)
|Income before income taxes
|2,468,045
|3,575,248
|Income tax provision
|89,000
|(218,949
|)
|Net income
|2,557,045
|3,356,299
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|25,570
|33,563
|Net income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.
|$
|2,531,475
|$
|3,322,736
|Net income
|$
|2,557,045
|$
|3,356,299
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|1,452,328
|1,225,301
|Total comprehensive income
|4,009,373
|4,581,600
|Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|40,093
|45,816
|Comprehensive income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.
|$
|3,969,280
|$
|4,535,784
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.34
|Diluted
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.34
|Weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|12,116,079
|10,000,000
|Diluted
|12,116,079
|10,000,000
HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
|2021
|2020
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|2,557,045
|$
|3,356,299
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|735,333
|723,586
|Amortization
|32,349
|30,048
|Bad debt expense reverse
|(153,676
|)
|-
|Deferred tax benefits (expenses)
|(89,000
|)
|-
|Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets
|1,767
|(654,138
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(8,823,928
|)
|(260,202
|)
|Notes receivable
|(1,987,871
|)
|(10,332
|)
|Inventories
|(756,588
|)
|(1,987,737
|)
|Advances to suppliers
|(2,727,661
|)
|366,087
|Advances to suppliers – related party
|78,283
|180,333
|Other receivables
|2,006,975
|3,303,687
|Accounts payable
|(238,638
|)
|650,988
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|372,155
|(387,358
|)
|Notes payable
|707,021
|(2,301,375
|)
|Advances from customers
|3,040,106
|222,805
|Tax payable
|(402,478
|)
|(28,401
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|(5,648,806
|)
|3,204,290
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(917,539
|)
|(664,996
|)
|Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment
|20,285
|724,782
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(897,254
|)
|59,786
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|35,820,322
|38,620,077
|Repayments on short-term borrowings
|(35,265,552
|)
|(40,488,791
|)
|Proceeds from stock offering, net of offering costs
|21,680,341
|-
|Advances from related parties
|6,223,875
|3,068,965
|Repayments to related parties
|(7,182,813
|)
|(5,889,557
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|21,276,173
|(4,689,306
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|219,398
|113,762
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|14,949,511
|(1,311,468
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of year
|1,705,204
|3,016,672
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of year
|$
|16,654,715
|$
|1,705,204
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|480,495
|$
|135,262
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|1,550,082
|$
|1,951,622