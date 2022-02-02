Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

WENZHOU, China, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.



Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2021

For the fiscal year ended September 30, ($ millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 % Change Revenue $70.25 $59.14 18.79% Gross profit $11.32 $10.66 6.15% Gross margin 16.11% 18.03% (1.92) percentage points Operating income $2.58 $4.61 (44.02)% Operating income margin 3.67% 7.79% (4.12) percentage points Net income attributable to Huadi International $2.53 $3.32 (23.8)% Diluted earnings per share $0.21 $0.34 (38.24)%

Revenue increased by 18.79% to $70.25 million primarily due to: 1) the increased market demand of construction materials and shortage of supply on the current market; 2) the growth in the number of domestic and international clients and sales.

Gross profit increased by 6.15% to $11.32 million. The increase of gross profit was consistent with the increase of revenues for fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020. Gross margin was 16.11%, compared to 18.03% for the prior fiscal year. The decrease of gross profit margin was mainly due to increased raw material cost caused by the supply shortage of steel materials and increased international fright expenses.

Operating income was $2.58 million, compared to $4.61 million for the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 3.67%, compared to 7.79% for the prior fiscal year.

Net income attributable to Huadi International was $2.53 million, or net earnings of $0.21 per share. This compared to net income attributable to Huadi International of $3.32 million, or $0.34 per share, for the prior fiscal year.

“We are pleased with our business performance for the fiscal year 2021, generated $70.25 million revenue and $11.32 million gross profit for the fiscal year 2021, increased 18.79% and 6.15%, respectively, compared to the last fiscal year, our domestic and international sales increased by 12.40% and 44.2%, respectively. The significant growth shows our great efforts to sustainably develop our business operation, and the market recognizing the quality of our products and the brand awareness of Huadi. Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2022, we will continue to execute our growth strategies and improve our brand influence, while the demand for the construction materials continues to grow, our strong business operation performance positions us well to increase market share in this industry that will continue to consolidate, and create more benefits to all of our shareholders in the future,” commented Mr. Di Wang, Chairman of Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Fiscal year 2021

Revenue

The following table presents revenue by geographic areas for the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 respectively.

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Top 5 International Markets: Sales Amount



($ millions) As %

of Sales Sales Amount



($ millions) As %

of Sales China $ 53.13 81.22 % $ 47.27 79.93 % US 5,.74 8.78 % 3.0 5.07 % India 4.19 6.41 % 5.08 8.59 % Australia 0.55 0.84 % 1.33 2.24 % Switzerland 0.51 0.79 % - - % Other foreign countries 6.12 1.96 % 2.46 4.17 %

For the year ended September 30, 2021, revenues increased by approximately $11.11 million or 18.79%, to approximately $70.25 million from approximately $59.14 million for the year ended September 30, 2020. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:

1) Due to increased market demand of construction materials and shortage of supply on the current market, particularly the piping systems in the real estate sector, we observed an increase of weighted average selling price (“ASP”) during the fiscal year 2021. 2) As a result of global shortage of construction materials, our domestic sales increased over 12.40% compared to the last fiscal year. Our international sales revenue during fiscal year 2021 amounted to $17.12 million, an increase of $5.25 million, or 44.2%, compared to last fiscal year

Gross Profit



Our gross profit increased by approximately $0.66 million, or 6.15%, to approximately $11.32 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 from approximately $10.66 million for the year ended September 30, 2020. The increase of gross profit was consistent with the increase of revenues for fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020. Gross profit margin was 16.11% for the year ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 18.03% for the year ended September 30, 2020. The decrease of gross profit margin was mainly due to increased raw material cost caused by the supply shortage of steel materials and increased international fright expenses.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately $2.75 million, or 69.72% to approximately $6.68 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to approximately $3.94 million for the year ended September 30, 2020. The increase of SGA expenses was mainly due to increased consulting and compliance expenses in relation to our initial public offering and increased freight expenses incurred during fiscal year 2021.

Research and development expenses decreased by approximately $0.06 million, or 2.98% to approximately $2.06 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to approximately $2.12 million for the year ended September 30, 2020. Management is committed to expanding our research and development activities.

Total operating expenses increased by $2.68 million, or 44.28%, to $8.74 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $6.06 million for the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of sales, total operating expenses was 12.4% for the fiscal year 2020, compared to 10.2% for the prior fiscal year.

Total Operating Income

Operating income was $2.58 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to income from operations of $4.61 million for the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 3.67%, compared to operating profit margin of 7.79% for the prior fiscal year.

Interest expenses

Our interest expense (net) decreased by approximately $0.10 million, or 4.81% to approximately $2.06 million for the year ended September 30, 2021, from approximately $2.16 million for the year ended September 30, 2020. The decrease of interest expense was mainly due to decreased bank loan the Company borrowed from the banks.

Other Income

We had net other income of approximately $1.95 million, which mainly attributable to dividend income received from invested company and government grant received during fiscal year 2021, comparing to net other income of approximately $1.13 million, which mainly attributable to dividend income received from invested company and government grant received during fiscal year 2020.

Net Income and earnings per share

As a result of the factors described above, net income was $2.56 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to net income of $3.36 million for the prior fiscal year. Net income margin was 3.6% for the fiscal year 2021, compared to net profit margin of 5.8% for the prior fiscal year.

After deducting for non-controlling interests, net income attributable to Huadi International was $2.53 million, or net earnings of $0.21 per share, for the fiscal year 2021. This compared to net income attributable to Huadi International of $3.32 million, or $0.34 per share, for the prior fiscal year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.35 million, compared to $0.80 million as of September 30, 2020. Short-term bank borrowings were $33.46 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $31.22 million as of September 30, 2020.

Accounts receivable net of allowance was $25.28 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $15.53 million as of September 30, 2020. Inventories were $22.72 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $20.84 million as of September 30, 2020. Accounts payable was $1.71 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.86 million as of September 30, 2020.

Total current assets and current liabilities were $77.08 million and $48.77 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 1.58 as of September 30, 2021. This compared to total current assets and current liabilities were $47.35 million and $43.33 million, respectively, and current ratio of 1.09 as of September 30, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.65 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities was $3.20 million for the prior fiscal year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.90 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $0.06 million for the prior fiscal year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $21.28 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $4.69 million for the prior fiscal year.

Recent Developments

On November 10, 2021, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement on October 28, 2021 with Zhejiang Lanneng Gas Equipment Limited to jointly develop and produce high-pressure hydrogen storage tank stainless steel pipe.

On November 1, 2021, the Company was awarded stainless steel seamless pipe order contracts worth $3.26 million in total.

About Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China and across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE and Canada. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill and mechanical industries. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.huadi.cc.

Forward-Looking Statement

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,350,197 $ 796,794 Restricted cash 1,304,518 908,410 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,066,937 and $2,910,554, respectively 21,297,261 13,618,697 Accounts receivable – related parties 3,981,697 1,914,380 Notes receivable 2,593,018 555,612 Inventories 22,721,265 20,837,594 Advances to suppliers 3,806,420 998,123 Advances to suppliers – related parties 5,550,504 5,342,512 Other receivables 475,793 2,375,031 Total current assets 77,080,673 47,347,153 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,208,705 6,687,642 Land use rights, net 1,234,636 1,202,687 Long-term investments 14,171,928 13,449,305 Deferred tax assets 549,921 436,583 TOTAL ASSETS $ 100,245,863 $ 69,123,370 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,713,716 $ 1,855,047 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,048,979 1,587,826 Notes payable 2,312,556 1,517,026 Advances from customers 4,667,084 1,515,452 Due to related parties 514,913 1,407,711 Short-term borrowings 33,459,043 31,221,280 Tax payable 4,051,158 4,230,328 TOTAL LIABILITIES 48,767,449 43,334,670 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 13,127,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,625 2,000 Additional paid-in capital 44,211,336 22,531,620 Statutory surplus reserves 255,705 - Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 2,116,581 (159,189 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,627,661 3,189,856 Total equity attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. 51,213,908 25,564,287 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 264,506 224,413 Total shareholders’ equity 51,478,414 25,788,700 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 100,245,863 $ 69,123,370

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

2021 2020 Sales $ 67,006,655

$ 57,767,081 Production service revenue 3,239,956

1,370,197 Cost of sales (58,926,675 ) (48,473,061 ) Gross profit 11,319,936 10,664,217 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,684,410 3,938,511 Research and development 2,057,547 2,120,649 Total operating expenses 8,741,957 6,059,160 Operating income 2,577,979 4,605,057 Other income (expenses): Interest expenses, net (2,058,461 ) (2,162,589 ) Other income, net 1,948,527 1,132,780 Total other expenses, net (109,934 ) (1,029,809 ) Income before income taxes 2,468,045 3,575,248 Income tax provision 89,000 (218,949 ) Net income 2,557,045 3,356,299 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 25,570 33,563 Net income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. $ 2,531,475 $ 3,322,736 Net income $ 2,557,045 $ 3,356,299 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,452,328 1,225,301 Total comprehensive income 4,009,373 4,581,600 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 40,093 45,816 Comprehensive income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. $ 3,969,280 $ 4,535,784 Basic and diluted earnings per share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.34 Weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding Basic 12,116,079 10,000,000 Diluted 12,116,079 10,000,000

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)